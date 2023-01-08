India

Tata Sons chairman reacts to Air India urination incident

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 08, 2023, 06:12 pm 3 min read

Response should have been much swifter, says Tata Sons chairman on urination incident

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran reacted to the incident of a drunk man who reportedly urinated on a female co-passenger on Air India's New York to Delhi flight in November and called it a matter of personal anguish between him and his colleagues at the airline. He also claimed that the airline's response should've been "much swifter," news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

Why does this story matter?

An FIR was registered in the case on January 4, almost 40 days after the astounding incident of November 26.

Notably, the complaint was registered after the victim had written to Air India's parent Tata Sons' chairman.

The airline claimed a complaint wasn't registered previously because the woman rescinded her initial request for the accused's arrest after a settlement.

Air India's response should've been much swifter: Chandrasekaran

Chandrasekaran said that Air India and Tata Group stand by the well-being and safety of their crew and passengers with full conviction. "Incident on Air India flight AI102 on 26 Nov 2022, has been a matter of personal anguish to me and my colleagues at Air India. Air India's response should've been much swifter," the chairman said.

Pilot, crew of New York-Delhi flight grounded

On Saturday, Air India officially grounded four cabin crew members and a pilot of the New York-Delhi flight amid the urinating incident. The airline released a show-cause notice to the staff on board over the incident, which caused an across-the-board outrage. In another statement, the company said that the incident could have been handled way better.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson's statement

"Four cabin crew and one pilot have been issued show cause notices and de-rostered pending investigation," said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air India. "Internal investigations into whether there were lapses by other staff are ongoing on aspects including the service of alcohol on the flight, incident handling, complaint registration on board, and grievance handling," Wilson added.

Accused arrested by Delhi Police team from Bengaluru

Accused Shankar Mishra, the Mumbai businessman wanted by Delhi Police for urinating on an elderly woman on the Air India flight in November, was arrested from Bengaluru and brought over to Delhi. The accused also got sacked by his employer Wells Fargo on Friday. The multinational financial services company from the United States labeled the allegations against Mishra as "deeply disturbing."

We find allegations deeply disturbing: Wells Fargo

"Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behavior and we find these allegations (against Mishra) deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo," the company stated in its official release on Friday.