Delhi: Dense fog disrupts over 100 flights at IGI airport

Over 100 flights reportedly disrupted at Delhi airport due to foggy conditions

Over 100 flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi have been disrupted as the national capital continues to feel the wrath of a severe cold wave, with a dense blanket of fog covering it on Wednesday morning. Poor visibility has affected the country's northern parts in the last few days leading to disruption in flight and vehicular movement in several states.

Why does this story matter?

The Indo-Gangetic plains are experiencing a cold wave, particularly in India's northwestern regions.

On Christmas, Delhi reported a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius as temperatures dropped significantly in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan.

Dense to very dense fog caused a further dip in maximum temperature in the northern states of the country.

Some flights diverted to the nearest airports: Delhi airport official

"Due to bad weather (fog) for three days, over 100 flights are reported delayed from and to Delhi airport; some have also been diverted to the nearest airports," a Delhi airport official was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI. The official stated that another cause behind the delay in flights is that a few airlines still need to deploy their CAT-III-compliant pilots.

What is CAT-III instrument?

The CAT-III Instrument Landing System (ILS) lets an aircraft land safely in low visibility. CAT III-B ILS also allows flights to stick a landing with a Runway Visual Range (RVR) of up to 50 meters with a height of 15 meters.

DIAL's advisory for passengers amid foggy weather

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) advised all flyers on Tuesday to check their flight status as aircraft operations at Delhi airport were only CAT-III compliant. "While landing and take-offs are continuing at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT-III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for the updated flight information," DIAL said.

IMD predicts return of cold wave from December 31

The fog intensity and duration have reduced significantly in north India, as forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department also indicated thick fog and cold wave would resume from December 31 onwards.

North-western winds might bring back cold weather again

Chilly north-western winds mopped through the plains after the western disruption caused fresh snowfall in the mountains, increasing humidity levels and triggering dense foggy conditions. The Western Disturbance from the middle east, bringing moisture-heavy and warmer winds, might cause snowfall in parts of the Himalayas. Furthermore, north-western winds would also bring cold air from the mountains once it passes.