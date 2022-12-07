Politics

2022 MCD elections: AAP surges ahead in contest with BJP

Dec 07, 2022

As many as 42 counting centers have been set up across the national capital where 56,000 voting machines will be tallied

The counting of votes for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) began at 8 am on Wednesday at 42 counting centers amid heavy security with around 10,000 personnel. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are fighting a close battle winning 106 and 84 seats, respectively. Meanwhile, the Congress has managed to win just four seats.

Why does this story matter?

The MCD elections were conducted on Sunday but saw a lukewarm response from citizens as the voter turnout was recorded at 50%.

Both the AAP and BJP made a bid to woo voters.

The former, which is incumbent in the state, is looking at absolute control in the national capital with its "double-engine" government, impairing BJP's hegemony.

Delhi reposed faith in AAP: Kejriwal

Hailing the exit poll predictions, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal thanked residents, saying Delhi reinstated its faith in the party. He hoped the results to be analogous to the predictions. With the AAP edging forward, flowers arrived at Kejriwal's residence. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Raghav Chadha also reached there, amid preparations for "victory".

MCD has an estimated budget of Rs. 15,000 crore

The MCD has an estimated budget of Rs. 15,000 crore for 250 wards of the city, which were 272 in the last election. A total of 1,349 candidates are in the fray as opposed to 2,538 candidates in the 2017 elections. The city has a total of around 1.4 crore eligible voters, of which only 73,20,577 voters exercised their franchise.

Will win more than 180 seats: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

The final results will likely be out by 3 pm. Earlier, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed party will bag over 180 seats, while BJP's Harish Khurana exuded confidence that the next mayor will be theirs. The 2017 elections were fought on 272 seats. The BJP won in 181 wards, while the AAP was a distant second with 48 seats, followed by Congress with 27.