#NewsBytesExplainer: What's Joshimath crisis that's keeping Uttarakhand administration on tenterhooks

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 08, 2023, 03:18 pm 4 min read

Experts said that the land subsidence phenomenon in Uttarakhand's Joshimath town is not new but building on for many years

Landslides in Joshimath town of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district have kept the authorities on tenterhooks with over 600 families contemplating relocation due to breaches in the houses caused by land subsidence. Experts believe the issue has been building for many years due to a variety of manmade and natural reasons. Here are further details about it.

Why does this story matter?

Joshimath is a town in the Himalayas famous for its various trekking routes.

It's also an attraction for pilgrims and tourists that have resulted in a huge expansion of infrastructure over the years.

However, the geographical stability of the town has been facing risk since last year after a Supreme Court-appointed commission revealed that Joshimath was built on shaky ground.

Current situation in 'sinking town'

Uttarakhand government has been evacuating nearly 600 families from danger zones in Joshimath town following the land sinking incidents. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who inspected the affected areas on Saturday, had directed officials to relocate affected families to safer shelters. Choppers have also been put on standby mode and will be pressed into service by disaster response teams as per requirement.

The phenomenon of land subsidence in Joshimath

The sinking in Joshimath is caused by a phenomenon called land subsidence, which refers to the vertical downward movement of the earth's surface. Located at an altitude of over 6,000 feet, Joshimath falls in Seismic Zone 5 (the most earthquake-prone area). Notably, a geological survey by Mishra Committee in 1976 also warned of environmental damages due to hillside blasting, and construction by removing boulders.

Experts say phenomenon not new, going on for years

The soil sinking phenomena at Joshimath has been going on for years, Kalachand Sain, Director of the Dehradun-based Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology told PTI. The major three causes, according to him, are the town's susceptible foundations since it was built a century ago on landslide debris, its location in Seismic zone 5, and water percolation, which lowers the cohesive strength of the rocks.

Anthropogenic factors responsible for Joshimath crisis

"Hotels and restaurants have mushroomed everywhere. The pressure of population and the size of the crowd of tourists has also increased manifold," he said adding that many houses in the town won't survive so people must be relocated to safe locations.

Joshimath town's soil not ideal for big construction: Glaciologist

The Indian Express quoted DP Dobhal, a famous glaciologist saying that the area was formerly under glaciers, and the soil is consequently unsuitable for big buildings. The problem was exacerbated by the area's recurrent earthquakes, he added. His views were corroborated by Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) 2022 study which says the town is highly vulnerable to sinking due to tectonic activity.

NTPC, government accused of ignoring warnings

The people of Joshimath have been blaming the National Thermal Power Corporation's (NTPC's) Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project for their woes. The construction of the project despite opposition from people has increased a strong resentment against the Uttarakhand government for its indifference. They accused the NTPC and the government of ignoring repeated warnings by environmentalists about the dangerous situation.

Strategy to deal with the situation

According to Sain, a long-term response strategy should include a thorough micro zonation plan and risk identification. He stated that the previous examination suggested that activities would need to be closely monitored. "It is possible that some areas are found to be no longer safe for human settlements. But the bottom line is that a business-as-usual scenario is just too dangerous now," he said.

Matter again reaches Supreme Court through a PIL

Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court, requesting that the current land sinking occurrences in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, be declared a national disaster and that the afflicted families be compensated. The PIL filed by religious leader Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati sought direction from the Centre and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in giving immediate help to the people.