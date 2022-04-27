India

Uttarakhand: 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' near Roorkee not allowed; Section 144 imposed

Uttarakhand: 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' near Roorkee not allowed; Section 144 imposed

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 27, 2022, 03:59 pm 2 min read

The prohibitory orders have been imposed under CrPC Section 144

A religious gathering called the Hindu Mahapanchayat in Dada Jabalpur village, Roorkee district, was prohibited by the Uttarakhand police on Wednesday. The authorities' decision came a day after the Supreme Court requested assurances from top officials that no inappropriate statements would be made at the event. The area was recently on edge following communal tensions that erupted during the Hindu festival of Hanuman Jayanti.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Supreme Court's order came months after a similar Dharam Sansad in Uttarakhand's Haridwar witnessed hate speeches against Muslims last December.

Similar events have since been held elsewhere.

Priest Yati Narsinghanand—out on bail in a hate speech case at the December event—violated bail conditions and asked Hindus to take arms against Muslims at another event in Himachal Pradesh's Una this month.

Order Why Section 144 has been imposed?

Prohibitory orders were issued in Dada Jalalpur hamlet near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, under CrPC Section 144 to prevent the 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' event. CrPC Section 144 prevents the assembly of four or more persons. The prohibitory orders were enforced and also imposed in places within a five-kilometer radius of the village starting Tuesday evening, Haridwar District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey.

Police action Security beefed up, several detained: Police

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the area. Thirty-three persons were also detained to prevent the religious event from taking place, the police said. "The gathering will not be allowed to be held at any cost. Anyone who tries to violate Section 144, in force in the area, will be sternly dealt with," SSP Yogendra Singh Rawat told PTI.

Statement What did SC say to the Uttarakhand officials?

"If hate speech isn't stopped...[Uttarakhand] chief secretary will be held responsible. We'll summon him to the court," the SC had told Uttarakhand's Additional Advocate General on Tuesday. The chief secretary was asked to state on record that no "untoward statement" will be made at the event. "Follow the Supreme Court's guidelines regarding hate speech. Take all steps necessary to stop hate speech," it added.

Context SC sought status report from Uttarakhand

Earlier this month, the SC had sought a status report from the Uttarakhand government on the investigation into alleged hate speeches made at Haridwar's December "Dharam Sansad." However, the state government is yet to submit the report. It had also requested more time to respond to petitions in the case, despite receiving a notice from the apex court in January.