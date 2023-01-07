India

Joshimath: Evacuation of 600 families begins, choppers put on standby

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 07, 2023, 12:12 pm 3 min read

Following directions by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, evacuation plan of 600 families has started in Joshimath town

Uttarakhand government began the plan to evacuate nearly 600 families from danger zones in Joshimath town following the land sinking. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is scheduled to visit affected areas on Saturday, directed officials to relocate affected families to safer shelters. Meanwhile, choppers have been put on standby mode and will be pressed into service by disaster response teams when required.

Why does this story matter?

Joshimath is a Himalayan town and the starting point of several treks and trails.

Its attraction for pilgrims and tourists has led to its exponential growth over the years, leading to the construction of buildings and roadways.

The geographical stability of the town has, however, always been in question.

In 2022, a Supreme Court-appointed panel found that Joshimath was built on an unstable foundation.

Uttarakhand government identifying places to rehabilitate affected people

According to PTI, CM Dhami asked officials to explore alternate places for impacted people's rehabilitation in various sections of Joshimath town. He stated that the location should be made available in Pipalkoti, Gauchar, and other locations. In order to facilitate swift action, Dhami also asked that the district magistrate keeps in touch with those who may be in risk areas.

Choppers put on standby mode

"Saving lives is our first priority. Officials have been asked to shift around 600 families living in endangered houses in Joshimath to safe locations," Dhami told media on Friday. "Satellite images can also be useful in this. All departments should act with a team spirit to achieve success in the exercise," he said, adding that helicopters will also be pressed to service.

Visuals of damaged houses shared on Twitter

Very scary situation unfolding in #Joshimath. Massive cracks and fissures in almost all houses, major hotels and roads. More than 700 families are impacted. Leaning buildings across the town.



Families shifted from Singdhar after temple collapse

According to Zee News, approximately 50 families have been relocated to safer areas in Joshimath's Singdhar ward following a temple collapse on Friday. Fortunately, no one was inside the temple when it fell since it had been abandoned when large cracks appeared. Almost 60 families were also relocated from a colony intended for Vishnu Prayag Jal Vidyut Pariyojana employees.

Construction activities banned; affected people to get monthly rent

Meanwhile, all construction works for major projects including the National Thermal Power Corporation's (NTPC's) hydroelectric plant and the Chardham all-weather road has been stopped till further notice following the request of the locals. The state government also announced that affected families get Rs. 4,000 per month in rent from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the ensuing six months.

Expert teams camping on site to facilitate evacuation, treatment

According to NDTV, Sushil Kumar, the commissioner for Garhwal, and Ranjit Kumar Sinha, the secretary for disaster management, together with a group of specialists, are reportedly camping on the ground to keep an eye on the situation following the CM's instruction. He further instructed them to set up medical care facilities on the ground.

Joshimath located at 6,000 feet, falls in seismic Zone 5

Joshimath is located at an altitude of over 6,000 feet in the Chamoli district and falls in the high-risk Seismic Zone 5, the area most prone to earthquakes. A survey regarding the geological foundation of the town was first conducted by the Mishra Committee in 1976, which warned that blasting the hillside and construction by removing boulders would result in severe environmental damage.

What is land subsidence?

The sinking chaos in Joshimath is caused by a phenomenon called land subsidence, which refers to the vertical downward movement of the earth's surface in an area with little to no horizontal movement. The reason for the phenomenon could be both human and natural.