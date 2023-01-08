India

Plea in SC seeks 'national disaster' status for Joshimath crisis

Plea in SC seeks 'national disaster' status for Joshimath crisis

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 08, 2023, 11:15 am 3 min read

Supreme Court's directions have been sought for relief and rehabilitation of affected families in Joshimath

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court, requesting that the current land sinking occurrences in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, be declared a national disaster and that the afflicted families be compensated. Meanwhile, eleven more families were evacuated from the town on Saturday night as a growing number of houses developed severe fissures in the sinking town.

Why does this story matter?

Joshimath is a town in the Himalayas and the starting point of several treks and trails.

Its attraction for pilgrims and tourists has led to its exponential growth over the years, leading to huge construction activities.

The geographical stability of the town has, however, always been in question.

In 2022, a Supreme Court-appointed panel found that Joshimath was built on an unstable foundation.

PIL seeks intervention by Centre, NDMA

The PIL filed by religious leader Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati sought direction from the Centre and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in giving immediate help to the people of Joshimath. The petition listed impending and unexpected incidents of ground subsidence, land sliding, the rapid eruption of water, and cracking of dwellings and agricultural plots as risks to people's lives.

No development needed at cost of human life, says plea

"No development is needed at the cost of human life and their ecosystem and if anything such is happening it is the duty of the State and Union government to stop the same immediately at war level," the plea said.

11 more families relocated to safer places

Meanwhile, eleven more families were relocated to safe areas in Joshimath on Saturday, said officials adding that the number of houses that developed cracks in the sinking town grew to 603. Chamoli district disaster management official NK Joshi told said 65 families have been evacuated so far, with another 11 shifted to temporary relief shelters on Saturday from houses that have developed cracks.

Two coordination committees for relief and rescue work

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with senior officials at the Disaster Operation Center in Dehradun on Saturday. Following his directive, two coordination committees for the rescue and relief of impacted persons have been created, led by the Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner Garhwal. Meanwhile, a further Rs 11 crore has been made available to District Magistrate Chamoli.

Residents blame NTPC for the crisis

The people of Joshimath have blamed the National Thermal Power Corporation's (NTPC's) Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project for their woes, while there is strong resentment against the Uttarakhand government for the indifference with which it treated warnings about a dangerous situation.

What do we know about Joshimath crisis?

Joshimath is considered the gateway to prominent pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, as well as the worldwide skiing resort Auli. However, it's facing a huge crisis owing to soil subsidence. The town is progressively sinking, with massive fractures appearing in buildings, roads, and farms. Many houses have also sunk prompting the CM to order the urgent evacuation of 600 families.