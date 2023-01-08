India

Thick fog covers north India; flights, trains delayed in Delhi

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 08, 2023, 10:42 am 3 min read

Thick fog shrouds north India as flights and trains get delayed

Delhiites and others in north India woke up to a freezing and foggy morning on Sunday as the cold wave tightened its grip. Numerous flights in Delhi also got delayed amid poor visibility in the morning. "Around 20 flights have been delayed at Delhi airport due to weather conditions, and no flight diversion was reported till 6 am," a Delhi airport official told ANI.

Why does this story matter?

The Indo-Gangetic plains reported an intense cold wave in the first week of January, with Delhi reporting a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was nearly five degrees under the normal temperature.

Thick fog also blockaded the sun, resulting in lower daytime temperatures in Delhi-NCR.

Cold and foggy Sunday morning in Delhi

Weather offices at Safdarjung and Palam registered low temperatures of 6.6 and 6.0 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am, respectively. The cold and chilly weather also deteriorated visibility in the national capital and its neighboring areas, like central Delhi and Akshardham. Parts of Patiala, Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Ambala in Punjab record visibility at 25m. Meanwhile, Rajasthan's Ganganagar also recorded similar conditions.

Visuals of a foggy morning in Delhi on Sunday

Delhi | Severe cold wave and fog conditions continue to prevail in the national capital.

Numerous trains, flights delayed in north India amid fog

At least 34 domestic flights from the Delhi Airport were delayed on Saturday amid bad weather and other related problems. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) released a passenger advisory on Sunday as a thick smog swallowed parts of Delhi. Poor visibility and foggy conditions also have delayed approximately 42 trains in the Northern Railway region, announced Northern Railways.

Poor visibility causes flight delays at IGI airport

Delhi | Fights were delayed due to severe fog cold in the national capital. Visuals from Delhi Airport.



Visibility is very low at the airport amid the severe cold that we all have been experiencing, say passengers at Delhi airport

IMD releases orange alert

The weather office alarmed an "orange" alert for Sunday for numerous parts of north India, including Delhi, with the cold wave expected to persist. The IMD alerted of a potential impact on livestock, transport, agriculture, water supply, and the power sector in some parts. "Eat vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables and drink sufficient warm fluids to maintain adequate immunity," the advisory reads.

IMD forecasts warmer conditions soon

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely to continue over some areas in Rajasthan and Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on Sunday," IMD stated. However, the weather office said slight relief is possible after a few days due to the impact of back-to-back western disturbances. As a result of bone-chilling conditions in Delhi, many shelter homes have been opened for homeless individuals.