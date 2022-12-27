Lifestyle

Shahi paneer ranks 28 among top-50 best traditional dishes globally

Written by Sneha Das Edited by Lahari Basu Dec 27, 2022, 12:57 pm 3 min read

Shahi paneer has secured an unsatisfactory 28th position in Taste Atlas

Bulgaria-based food website Taste Atlas recently conducted the "World's Best Cuisine Awards 2022" and revealed the top 50 dishes from around the world. While Indian cuisine secured the fifth position in the list with a star rating of 4.54 out of five, much to everyone's astonishment shahi paneer was ranked number 28 among the top dishes in the world. The dish received 4.66 points.

The ranking is based on ratings by the audience

The ranking is based on ratings by the audience on beverages, dishes, and ingredients. Some of the top-rated foods in India included garam masala, butter garlic naan, keema, and ghee. However, India failed to score high in the best traditional dishes category worldwide. Only shahi paneer from Delhi's Kake Da Hotel came up as the winning dish from India.

The list included 460 food items

Butter chicken from New Delhi's Gulati ranked much lower at 53 with 4.56 ratings. Lucknow korma by Dastarkhwan was ranked 55th while vindaloo from Venite in Goa stood at 71st position along with the iconic Hyderabadi biryani by ITC Kohenur. The list by Taste Atlas included a total of 460 food items. And among several popular delicacies, the Japanese dish Kare topped the list.

Italian cuisine topped the world's best cuisine list

Among the top five dishes from around the world, the list included Picanha from Brazil, Ameijoas a Bulhao Pato from Portugal, Tangbao from China, and Guotie also from China as well. Among the world's best cuisines, Italian cuisine topped the chart followed by Greek, Spanish and Japanese cuisines respectively. Although the list has become viral, many people found it less than satisfactory.

The list recommended Indian restaurants serving the best traditional dishes

For the unversed, shahi paneer is a vegetarian curry-based dish that originated in Mughal cuisine. It is prepared with paneer, onions, tomatoes, cashew paste, and aromatic spices. The list also recommended Indian restaurants serving traditional dishes like Shree Thaker Bhojanalay (Mumbai), Karavalli (Bengaluru), Bukhara (New Delhi), Dum Pukht (Delhi), Comorin (Gurugram), Girimanja's (Mangaluru), Kinara Dhaba Village (Waksai), Annalakshmi (Chennai), and Mavalli Tiffin Rooms (Bangalore).

Taste Atlas clarifies its methodology on Twitter

In a tweet, they clarified, "Every year when we publish the list, there are a lot of angry people, even calls from embassies. We learned to live with it... We are a site dedicated to local dishes and have a database of 15,000+ dishes and ingredients." Following criticism, they stated that the list is "a reflection of the valid voices of real people."