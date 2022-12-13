Lifestyle

Ho Ho Ho! Try these 5 Christmas-special beverage recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 13, 2022, 04:05 am 2 min read

Let's make your Christmas more flavorful

Christmas Day is just around the corner! December feels different and one of the main reasons it does so is because it brings the much-needed "merry" to the final month of the year. As Christmas is only a few days away, let's help you curate the perfect bar menu for a 'Santa-licious' affair. Here are five Xmas-special beverages you can prepare this holiday season.

Mulled wine

Pour some red wine, star anise, cinnamon, lemon zest, cloves, and sugar into a large bowl. Cook it on low heat for about 10 minutes or so. Once done, remove it from the heat and allow it to cool down for about 30 minutes. Voila - it's done! Sieve the concoction warm, pour it into wine glasses, and sip on it fresh.

Hot chocolate

Winter and the festive season are incomplete without sipping on a delicious cup of hot chocolate. All you need to do is, boil a cup of milk in a pan and add chocolate powder to it. Once done, put cinnamon sticks, vanilla extract, cocoa powder, and powdered sugar to taste. Keep stirring. Serve hot with a heavy topping of whipped cream or marshmallows.

Peppermint mocha

This one is for all peppermint candy cane lovers! Heat some milk in a saucepan and add sugar, and then cocoa to it. Heat until bubbles form and the sugar gets completely dissolved. Now mix in a shot of espresso, peppermint extract, and vanilla for some flavor. Remove from heat, pour in a mug, top it with whipped cream, and garnish with peppermint candy.

Chocolate eggnog

Warm some milk and nutmeg powder in a pan over low heat. Separately, beat some egg yolks and sugar until thick. Once the milk becomes hot, pour it over some chocolate and mix until smooth. Now pour some of this on the egg mixture and whisk. Pour it into a pan, add double cream, and cook until slightly thick. Add bourbon, refrigerate, and serve.

Plum brandy

Grab some clean and dried plum halves and add them inside a jar along with sugar, cinnamon stick, star anise, and some brandy. Seal and gently rotate the jar to dissolve the sugar. Follow this step daily for a week. Once the sugar has dissolved, keep the jar aside for two weeks to infuse. Now strain the mixture to discard the spices and plum.