National Espresso Day 2022: 5 recipes using espresso to try

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 23, 2022, 06:35 am 2 min read

Check out these five decadent recipes using espresso

Let's help you 'espresso' your feelings for a 'brewtiful' day! November 23 is celebrated as National Espresso Day in the US and we believe it's the perfect day to immerse in its rich and intense flavor. So to make your day a little more delicious, below are a few food recipes using espresso that you should definitely try your hand at. Check them out!

Toothsome Espresso chocolate truffles

In a saucepan over medium heat, melt some butter and sweetened condensed milk. Mix well. Add cocoa and espresso powder to it and stir until it becomes smooth and thick. Pour this mixture into a bowl and refrigerate. Now extract dough with a cookie scoop or roll it into small balls. Once done, place them back in the fridge or freezer. Enjoy!

Chewy Espresso brownie

Preheat oven to 175 degrees Celsius. Cream some butter and sugar and then add some espresso powder. Mix until smooth. Now add in some eggs, followed by flour and cocoa powder. Combine and stir well. Next, add salt to taste along with a handful of choco chips. Mix well. Bake this mixture for 30 minutes or until set. Your brownies are ready!

Gooey Espresso cake

Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Add eggs, cocoa powder, vegetable oil, milk, vanilla, condensed milk, flour, sugar, and butter in a mixing bowl. Stir until it's lump-free. Once smooth, add espresso powder in some hot water and then into the cake batter. Mix well. Bake this mixture for about 30 to 40 minutes, post which you can cool it down and serve.

For candy lovers Espresso toffee

Melt some butter over medium heat in a saucepan. To this, add some sugar, espresso, and corn syrup. Keep stirring continuously until the sugar gets dissolved and the mixture comes to a boil. Pour this mixture into a tray and evenly sprinkle some chocolate chips and nuts. Let it relax at room temperature. Once it is cool, cut it into pieces and enjoy.

Melt in the mouth Espresso mousse

Melt some dark chocolate chunks in the microwave for 20 seconds and stir in some espresso powder. Now add some cream to a mixing bowl and beat it until thick. Pour in the chocolate mixture and vanilla essence and mix. Once done, pour the entire mixture into glasses and top them with melted white chocolate. Refrigerate for about four hours and serve chilled.