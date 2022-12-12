Lifestyle

5 mistakes you must steer clear of during solo travel

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 12, 2022, 11:50 pm 3 min read

A solo trip is all things fun and inspiring. However, there are a host of factors to consider to make it a decision you won't regret. While traveling alone for the first time may require a lot of physical and mental preparation, it could be the best trip of your life if planned properly. Avoid making these five mistakes to make it so.

Not carrying sufficient money

When you are on a solo trip, it is important to carry enough cash. Although you may have estimated a budget, carrying some extra money with you is always the best idea as there could be some unforeseen expenses. If you are not up for carrying more cash than you can take care of, ensure that your online banking system is in place.

Not interacting with the locals

You may miss out on quite a lot if you don't engage with the locals of the place you are visiting. From being the best unpaid guides to giving some amazing recommendations about food and sightseeing, they can help you discover the destination in its full authenticity. You should also try bonding with other fellow travelers that you may encounter on your way.

Sticking only to the itinerary

Let's face it, the locals know the destination more than your online research. While it is good to curate and follow a fun itinerary, you should not base your entire trip rigidly following it. Allow change of scenes, alteration of schedules, and cancelation of plans for something new that you or your fellow travelers may discover through word of mouth from the locals.

Compromising your safety

When you travel alone, you are your own savior. With that said, don't forget to carry your medicines, first aid kit, and other essential items. Keep online GPS, offline maps, and emergency contacts handy always. Refrain from getting sloshed or indulging in things you are unsure about. Pay heed to your instincts, check the weather before stepping out, and always keep track of time.

Not staying in touch

While you may be scared when you're traveling solo, your family is probably more worried and concerned about your well-being. Hence, stay in touch with them when you're traveling. Keep informing them about your whereabouts so that they have a fair idea about your location. Inform them in advance if you're in a low network zone. Keep your phone's battery charged at all times.