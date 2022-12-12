Lifestyle

Bullying in school: How to empower your child against it

Bullies often target kids who are socially awkward

Bullying exists in many forms. It can be physical, verbal, emotional, or psychological. The harmful effect of bullying often remains lifelong. If you suspect your child may be vulnerable to being bullied at school, this is the right time to empower your kids to stand against it. Here are some of the ways you can prevent your children from getting bullied.

Teach your child about the dynamics of bullying

Bullying functions in a space where there is an imbalance of power. Research shows that bullies begin with verbal harassment. If the victim reacts emotionally to verbal aggression, it gives the bully a feeling of power. So, it is important to discuss this issue with children, so they can stand up to their bullies successfully when a bully first tests them.

Teach your child basic social skills

Bullies often target kids whom they perceive as socially awkward or challenged. If your child struggles with social skills, make it a priority to teach them. It may happen that your child might continue to hang around their bullies for social acceptance. This people-pleasing behavior often stems from having poor self-esteem. Encourage your child to work on uplifting their self-esteem and confidence.

Role-play bullying scenarios

Role-play different bullying scenarios with your child, so they are in a position to identify and confront when something similar happens to them in real. Successfully confronting bullying is a skill that kids can learn with practice. Point out that the bully is looking for a response that makes them feel powerful. Teach your child not to react emotionally, which can make things worse.

Teach your child when to seek help

Your child may not get to win over bullying every time, especially when it is aggressive, harmful, and physical. Kids often turn silent and passive in such scenarios. It is important that adults get involved in cases of extreme bullying. Encourage your kids to involve an adult or open up to you in times of distress. Let them know that you have their back.

Teach your child that 'no' means 'no'

Bully-proof your child with one solid word - 'no.' Make it clear that 'no' means 'no,' any further coercion is unacceptable. Also, teach them to should stop a certain behavior when asked to. And if a "friend" does not stop annoying them when asked to, they're not safe to be around. These will not only help your children steer clear of bullies but also predators.