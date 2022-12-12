Lifestyle

5 frugal hacks to save money that actually work

5 frugal hacks to save money that actually work

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 12, 2022, 06:36 pm 2 min read

Small savings go a long way in making progress on your financial journey.

Frugal living is being intentional with your spending. It is making a conscious choice on what you are willing to spend more money on versus what you're willing to cut back on. If you want to make progress on your financial journey, then frugal living is definitely worth it. Small savings go a long way, so check out these frugal hacks to save money.

Batch cook and eat leftovers.

When you cook your meals, cook enough quantity that would suffice at least two times. Batch cooking is a great way to save on your money. You save your bucks worth one time's meal plus you save on the gas used for cooking as well. This small saving hack can go a long way if you practice it daily.

Shop online

When you shop online, you get a good bargain as compared to shopping in person, as e-commerce eliminates intermediaries. Also, you save on petrol costs by not going out shopping and just sitting at home. Plan your purchases around Big Billion Days or Black Friday sales. Another hack is to leave a product in the cart and wait for the site to offer discounts.

Cancel cable subscription

Cut off your cable expenses if you already have subscriptions of your favorite OTT platforms. Nowadays, you can watch anything you want online. Cable consumers usually pay a hefty monthly bill for hundreds of channels that they never watch. You can also share OTT accounts with friends. Each friend can pay for one platform and share the password with the others and vice versa.

Shop off-season

Always shop from the clearance racks at the end of the season, you may find items that you can still wear or use. With off-season shopping, you get the same product at fairly reasonable prices. Store owners and e-commerce operators usually reduce the prices of their products during the off-season to attract more buyers. Watch out for end-of-season sales at your nearest shopping malls.

Make your own coffee

Why make a hole in your pocket paying for a coffee that costs over a hundred bucks per cup? Although specialty coffees taste delicious and are convenient, ask yourself, "do you really need them?" With so many options of instant coffee brands and coffee machines, you can surely make a delicious cuppa each day and limit those cafe trips for special occasions.