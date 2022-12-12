Lifestyle

Pet-sitting: The best side hustle for animal lovers

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 12, 2022

Pet sitting can be highly fulfilling and rewarding side hustle.

Are you an animal lover? Also, are you looking to earn some extra cash? If you answered yes to both of the above questions, pet sitting might just be the ideal side hustle for you. If this sounds like something you'd be interested in, then you've come to the right place. Here's everything you need to know about pet sitting as a side job.

Rising demand for pet-sitting

During the lockdown, a number of individuals adopted pets, mainly to substitute their alone time with a friendly companion. Now that life has come back to normal, pet parents are finding it hard to leave their pets home alone and go to work or on trips. This is one of the main reasons why pet sitters are in demand now more than ever.

Great for animal-loving families

"Pet sitting is a great way for animal-loving families to have the experience of keeping a pet without requiring the long-term commitment of being the legal guardian of one," said Kapil Patwardhan, certified family dog mediator and founder, Floof.

Challenges of being a pet sitter

The job can be highly fulfilling and rewarding. However, the job comes with its own set of challenges. First, the responsibility is huge, since taking care of pets is not as easy as it sounds. Consider this side hustle only if your compassion for animals comes before your need to earn extra cash. Remember that you may also experience burnout and compassion fatigue.

How much can you earn as a pet sitter?

Dog walkers in India generally charge anywhere between Rs. 200-500 per walk, but if they offer more services they mark up their charges accordingly. For full-time pet sitters, salaries can range from Rs. 7,500 to Rs. 25,000. For one-day gigs, a pet sitter in India generally charges somewhere around Rs. 1000-1400, according to Kapil Patwardhan, a certified family dog mediator.

There’s a need for reliable pet sitters

Pet parents are often worried about finding a reliable pet sitter since nobody wants to leave their pet in a random stranger's care. Dog parent Urvashi Mishra said that she bases her decision on feedback about the sitter. "If I have heard good reviews about a pet sitter from people I know well, only then I'll trust my dog with a stranger," she clarified.

Why is pet-sitting a great side hustle?

You need no specific skills to be a pet sitter, just your love for animals. The barriers to entry are literally none. If you love animals, you get to spend more time around them. There are not many expenses or steps involved with getting started. You should be able to earn money pretty quickly. This side gig offers a good income opportunity.