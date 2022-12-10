Technology

Amazon introduces 'Inspire,' TikTok-like shopping feed: Here's how to use

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 10, 2022, 12:22 pm 2 min read

Amazon has collaborated with a few influencers to post on Inspire

Amazon has introduced a new service called Inspire, which offers a TikTok-like shopping experience to users. This facility allows shoppers to explore products and ideas and even purchase merchandise from the short-form video and photo feed. The feed will contain content created by influencers, brands, and other customers. Amazon's Inspire will be initially available to select US-based customers via iOS and Android mobile apps.

Why does this story matter?

Amazon has been adopting popular formats from social media platforms to engage customers and encourage purchases.

The Inspire service is intended to divert buyers' attention from TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, which are making headway into e-commerce by introducing shopping features.

Using Amazon's latest add-on, brands will be able to market directly to consumers, thereby increasing sales on the platform.

How to use Inspire?

To use the Inspire service, open Amazon's mobile app and tap on the lightbulb-shaped icon located at the bottom of the main navigation. Then, choose from over 20 interests, including skincare, makeup, pets, gaming, hiking, interior design, travel, and running. Once the interests are selected, a tailored feed will be generated from where you can purchase products posted by brands, influencers, and other customers.

Users can also interact with the content

Inspire has support for both still images and short-form video content. It offers a vertical video feed, in which users can swipe up in order to see the next clip. Individuals can also double-tap on their display to "like" the content (a feature similar to Instagram). Several engagement buttons are also located on the right side of the screen.

'Customers can discover new products in just few taps'

Amazon says Inspire will simplify the shopping experience. "Inspire is our new shopping experience that connects Amazon customers with shoppable content created by other customers, influencers, and brands," said Oliver Messenger, the director of Amazon Shopping. "In just a few taps, customers can discover new products or get inspiration on what to buy, all tailored to their interests, and then shop for items."

Inspire will offer a more personalized experience in future

Amazon claims Inspire will offer a more personalized experience over time when it gains more insight into the user's interests. The e-commerce giant intends to add more shoppable features, content, and in-app functionality to the service to enhance the shopping experience.