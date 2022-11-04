World

Musk orders private jet for Rs. 646 crore, details here

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 04, 2022, 11:55 am 3 min read

A student of the University of Pennsylvania, Musk owns Tesla, The Boring Company besides Twitter

The world's richest man Elon Musk who recently took over prominent micro-blogging site Twitter has ordered a Gulfstream G700 jet for himself which costs a staggering Rs. 646 crore (US$78 million). The new jet will replace Gulfstream G650ER which he bought in March 2016. Musk already has three jets, two of which are made by Gulfstream. The first jet he purchased was Dassault 900B.

Context Why does this story matter?

Billionaire Musk who is fond of jets once said "he doesn't own a home or a yacht and finds having his own plane convenient."

Gulfstream G650ER which Musk is replacing is also owned by Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The G700 having a plethora of luxurious facilities will allow the business magnate to travel faster.

Details The Gulfstream G700

The top-in-line Gulfstream G700 is being manufactured by an American aircraft company, Gulfstream Aerospace. The award-winning, 109 feet 10-inch long, Symmetry Flight Deck G700 was introduced in October 2019 with 19 seats. As per the Gulfstream website, "The G700 delivers the most spacious, innovative and flexible cabin in the industry, plus all-new, two high-thrust Rolls-Royce engines and the award-winning Symmetry Flight Deck."

Features Can travel 75,000 nm without refuelling

The jet has the capacity to travel 7,500 nautical miles (NM), equivalent to 8,630 miles, without facing a need to refuel. The luxurious jet can soar up to 51,000 feet above the ground. The jet measures 109 feet and 10 inches in length while its cabin length is 57 feet. The jet is operated by a crew of three.

Details The luxurious interior

The multi-crore jet has five living areas, two lavatories and a cabin. It also has a catering area to cater to the needs of the onboard. The jet features a comfortable long-size bed meant for sleeping. As per Gulfstream, "Jet ConneX Ka-band Wi-Fi is available inside the jet at no additional charge, providing reliable high-speed coverage for all business and entertainment needs."

Information Might fly in the G700 by early 2023

As per the reports, the delivery of the jet to Musk could be delayed due to certain software updates in it by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The billionaire might be able to fly the G700 by early 2023.

Brief Musk the billionaire

Elon Reeve Musk is a 51-year-old business magnate born in Pretoria, South Africa. He has a net worth of $222 billion as per Forbes in 2022. A student of the University of Pennsylvania, Musk owns Tesla, The Boring Company besides Twitter. He is also the founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, an American spacecraft manufacturer, space launch provider, and satellite communications corporation.