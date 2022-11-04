World

Israel: Far-right alliance propels Benjamin Netanyahu back to power

Israel: Far-right alliance propels Benjamin Netanyahu back to power

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 04, 2022, 10:14 am 2 min read

Israeli army said it intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza toward Israel after declaration of the election results

Israel's longest-serving President, Benjamin Netanyahu is set to return to power after a resounding win in the elections on Thursday. Prime Minister and poll rival, Yair Lapid congratulated Netanyahu on his victory after the country went to polls on Tuesday. This sets the stage for Israel's most far-right government ever backed by ultra-nationalists and Orthodox religious parties in the country's 74-year history.

Context Why does this story matter?

One of Israel's most contentious political figures, 73-year-old Netanyahu is a staunch advocate for Israel's illegal settlement in the West Bank, occupied by it since 1967.

He also opposed the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip as a solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict — a formula supported by the majority of the international community, including the United States.

Information Netanyahu spent 18 months in opposition

Netanyahu's party Likud and its bloc of ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies called Religious Zionists secured at least 64 seats in the 120-member parliament called Knesset, establishing a majority. The far-right bloc's opposition — Lapid's centrist party Yesh Atid and its rare alliance of Arab politicians, conservatives, and liberals, bagged 56 seats. Netanyahu will return to power after spending nearly 18 months in opposition.

Twitter Post PM Modi congratulated Netanyahu on his win

Mazel Tov my friend @netanyahu for your electoral success. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2022

Details Likud won 32 seats, Yesh Atid 24

Netanyahu's Likud individually won 32 seats and Religious Zionists won 14 seats. Yesh Atid won 24 seats and its alliance partner National Unity secured 12 seats. Leftist parties — the Israeli Labor Party won four seats while Meretz with merely 3.14% seats (3.25% is the electoral threshold) failed to open its account and are now out of the 25th Knesset, as per Jerusalem Post.

Twitter Post Time to bring order: Itamar Ben-Gvir

דמדומי ממשלת גנץ לפיד מסתיימים בעוד פיגוע דקירה. הגיע הזמן להחזיר את הביטחון לרחובות, הגיע הזמן לעשות פה סדר, הגיע הזמן שיהיה כאן בעל בית, הגיע הזמן שמחבל שיוצא לבצע פיגוע יחוסל! שולח איחולי רפואה שלמה ומתפלל להחלמת הפצועים. — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) November 3, 2022

Way forward Netanyahu to get 42 days to form government

Next week, President Isaac Herzog will give Netanyahu 42 days to form a government. Bezalel Smotrich could become the defense minister, while firebrand leader Itamar Ben-Gvir might become the public security minister. Ben-Gvir is known for his anti-Arab rhetoric and has called for Israel to completely annex the West Bank. He was earlier convicted of racism and is now looking at rebranding himself.