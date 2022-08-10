Career

IIT Bombay records highest job offers, packages this academic year

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 10, 2022, 10:34 pm 2 min read

IIT Bombay received a record number of job offers this academic year.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) has received a record number of job offers during the campus placements this academic year. During the first and second campus recruitment phases for the academic year 2021-22, a total of 1,878 offers were received from 332 companies. Furthermore, the total number of placements includes 66 global job offers, which is also a record. Here's more.

The IITs are regarded as India's finest and most prestigious technical education institutions.

Therefore, they usually receive good placement opportunities for their students.

Similar to IIT Bombay, IIT Madras has also received a record number of job offers this year, with a total of 1,199 job offers being received from 380 companies, including 45 global offers from 14 enterprises, which is also a record.

"IIT Bombay has achieved the highest ever number of students placed this year with total number of accepted offers being [1,441] as on May 15th, 2022, compared to 1,150 last year (sic)," stated the institute's annual placement report for 2022. "The highest number of offers was rolled out by the engineering and technology sector," it added. Moreover, IIT-B reportedly received 201 pre-placement offers.

The highest domestic annual package offered at IIT Bombay this time was Rs. 1.8 crore, while the highest international package was Rs. 2.1 crore. Sixty-six international offers came from the United States, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Meanwhile, the mean salary package was Rs. 22.7 LPA, while the average international CTC salary was Rs. 60.9 LPA.

Placements in IITs are conducted in two phases: the first phase typically takes place in December, and the second phase in May-June. IIT Bombay and IIT Madras released their annual placement reports on Monday, describing the 2021-22 season as being one of the best in terms of overall jobs provided and accepted, highest salary packages offered (domestic and international), and the highest median salary.

IIT Madras this year received 231 pre-placement offers (PPOs) from students' internship opportunities, bringing the total number of job offers to 1,430. This is a significant increase from the previous high of 1,151 placement opportunities received during the 2018-19 academic year. Reportedly, 80% of those who enrolled received job offers at IIT Madras. Furthermore, 131 start-ups decided to make as many as 199 offers.