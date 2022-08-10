Career

ICAI CA Foundation June 2022 results out: How to check?

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 10, 2022, 04:26 pm 2 min read

ICAI has released the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation Course Examination held in June 2022.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the CA Foundation Result 2022 on Wednesday (August 10). The Foundation course results are now available on the official ICAI websites, including icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. The Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination was held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30 at various exam centers across India. Here are more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chartered Accountancy is one of the toughest and most sought-after professional courses.

In India, the ICAI provides the three-level CA program comprising Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses.

Though the career path for becoming a CA is considered challenging, with most aspirants starting to prepare for it after Class 12 itself, it is said to be a very promising career.

Pass percentage 25.27% students passed exam, 5% decline from last time

The Foundation exam in June 2022 was reportedly taken by 93,729 students, and 23,693 cleared it. The pass percentage was 25.27%. This time, 51,111 male students and 42,618 female students appeared for the exam. Of them, 13,043 and 10,650 cleared it, respectively. Notably, the exam conducted in December 2021 was passed by 30.28% of students, which is 5% higher than the June 2022 results.

Results How to check CA Foundation Result?

Candidates can visit the ICAI's exam portal (icaiexam.icai.org or icai.nic.in) to check their CA Foundation results. On the homepage, they should click on "Results," following which they can select the link to the June 2022 Foundation results. Candidates can see their results by entering their roll number and PIN or registration number. After checking it, candidates may also save a copy for future reference.

Fact Eligible students can immediately apply for CA Intermediate exam

Students who have passed the CA Foundation can apply for the Intermediate exam starting Wednesday by visiting the ICAI website. Students must complete and submit the CA Intermediate exam form by September 7. Following that, the exam will be held from November 1 to November 17. Meanwhile, the next CA Foundation exam session will reportedly be conducted in the first week of December 2022.

Information What does a Chartered Accountant do?

A chartered accountant's duties include preparing financial statements, giving financial advice, auditing accounts, and doing all kinds of tax-related work. They are also involved in various roles at companies and are responsible for an organization's core accounting work.