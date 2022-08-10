Career

Aug 10, 2022

New Zealand provides an excellent opportunity for the intellectual and cultural growth of students. The country presents incredible opportunities in various fields of study for various degrees of higher education. With a deep connection to nature, New Zealand is a great place to boost the overall growth of a student. Here are some scholarships offered to Indian students in New Zealand.

#1 New Zealand Commonwealth Scholarships

Students from India wishing to pursue a master's degree or PhD in New Zealand are eligible for the Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan (CSFP). This covers the full tuition fees and provides NZ$491/week for living expenses, an establishment allowance of NZ$3,000, medical and travel insurance, and research costs. It is part of the NZAID scholarships, which are offered to international students in New Zealand.

#2 New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA)

The New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA) program offers scholarships to Indian students to pursue higher education in many fields across all eight universities in the country. Funded by Education New Zealand (ENZ) and the universities, the program reportedly offers NZ$5,000 to those doing postgraduate courses and NZ$ 10,000 for undergraduate courses. The number of scholarships offered may vary every academic year.

#3 New Zealand International Doctoral Research Scholarship (NZIDRS)

This is a New Zealand government-funded scholarship that is administered by Education New Zealand. It is for those wishing to obtain a PhD in New Zealand. The NZIDRS program provides full tuition fees, NZ$25,000 per year living stipend, NZ$800 book and thesis allowance, NZ$2,000 travel allowance, NZ$500 one-time establishment allowance, and NZ$600 annual health insurance. The selection process is based on academic merit.

#4 SEG Scholarship

The Soshi Educational Group (SEG) funds this program for students who aspire to pursue undergraduate and other programs in the field of geophysics and related geosciences. Students can receive NZ$5,000-7,000 for undergraduate studies, while NZ$3,000 is awarded to students opting for other programs. The total duration of the scholarship is one year.

#5 New Zealand Global Research Alliance Doctoral Scholarship (NZ-GRADS)

The NZ-GRADS program was launched by the Global Research Alliance on Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Emissions. Students seeking to obtain a PhD in agriculture emission science are eligible for it. For a three-year duration, the program offers NZ$10,000/year in tuition fees, NZ$28,000 annual living expenses, return flights to New Zealand up to NZ$6,000, NZ$1,500 book and thesis preparation allowance, visa costs, and NZ$700/year medical insurance.