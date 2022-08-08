IIT Madras records highest number of job offers and packages
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has received a record number of job offers during campus placements this academic year. During phases I and II of campus recruitment for the academic year 2021-22, a total of 1,199 job positions were received from 380 companies. In addition, the total includes 45 global offers from 14 enterprises, which is also a record.
- The IITs are regarded as India's finest and most prestigious technical education institutions.
- Consequently, they usually receive good placement opportunities for their students.
- IIT Madras this year received 231 pre-placement offers (PPOs) from students' internship opportunities, bringing the total number of job offers to 1,430.
- This is a significant increase from the previous high of 1,151 placement opportunities received during the 2018-19 academic year.
According to IIT Madras, the average salary obtained by students during campus recruitment for 2021-22 is Rs. 21.48 lakh per annum, with the highest salary offered to be $250,000, or roughly Rs. 1.98 crore. 80% of those who enrolled reportedly received job offers. Furthermore, during phases I and II of campus recruitment this year, 131 start-ups decided to make as many as 199 offers.
"Placements reflect a quantifiable outcome of the value-addition to students at an academic institution. We're thrilled that our students have done exceptionally well in the 2021-22 placements that have led to record-high job offers," stated IIT Madras Advisor (Placement), Prof CS Shankar Ram. "This is a testament to the exceptional curricular training and co-curricular opportunities received by our students at IIT Madras," he added.
On behalf of IIT Madras, I thank our recruiters for this successful season and hope that they continue to engage with us for placements and other activities. I thank our institute placement team and administration for their support and efforts," Ram added. Notably, all 61 MBA graduates were placed this year, resulting in a 100% placement rate for the IIT-Madras' Department of Management Studies.
In Phase I, 45 international offers were made, with Rakuten Mobile, Inc. making 11 of them. Glean, Micron Technologies, Honda R&D, Cohesity, Da Vinci Derivatives, Accenture Japan, Hilabs Inc., Quantbox Research, MediaTek, Money Forward, Rubrik, Termgrid, and Uber also made international offers.