IIT Madras records highest number of job offers and packages

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 08, 2022, 08:29 pm 2 min read

The average salary received by students during campus placements for 2021-22 is Rs. 21.48 lakh per annum.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has received a record number of job offers during campus placements this academic year. During phases I and II of campus recruitment for the academic year 2021-22, a total of 1,199 job positions were received from 380 companies. In addition, the total includes 45 global offers from 14 enterprises, which is also a record.

Context Why does this story matter?

The IITs are regarded as India's finest and most prestigious technical education institutions.

Consequently, they usually receive good placement opportunities for their students.

IIT Madras this year received 231 pre-placement offers (PPOs) from students' internship opportunities, bringing the total number of job offers to 1,430.

This is a significant increase from the previous high of 1,151 placement opportunities received during the 2018-19 academic year.

News 80% of those who enrolled received job offers: IIT Madras

According to IIT Madras, the average salary obtained by students during campus recruitment for 2021-22 is Rs. 21.48 lakh per annum, with the highest salary offered to be $250,000, or roughly Rs. 1.98 crore. 80% of those who enrolled reportedly received job offers. Furthermore, during phases I and II of campus recruitment this year, 131 start-ups decided to make as many as 199 offers.

Statement Official statement over the development

"Placements reflect a quantifiable outcome of the value-addition to students at an academic institution. We're thrilled that our students have done exceptionally well in the 2021-22 placements that have led to record-high job offers," stated IIT Madras Advisor (Placement), Prof CS Shankar Ram. "This is a testament to the exceptional curricular training and co-curricular opportunities received by our students at IIT Madras," he added.

Fact All MBA graduates placed, 100% placement rate of management studies

On behalf of IIT Madras, I thank our recruiters for this successful season and hope that they continue to engage with us for placements and other activities. I thank our institute placement team and administration for their support and efforts," Ram added. Notably, all 61 MBA graduates were placed this year, resulting in a 100% placement rate for the IIT-Madras' Department of Management Studies.

Information Details regarding the development

In Phase I, 45 international offers were made, with Rakuten Mobile, Inc. making 11 of them. Glean, Micron Technologies, Honda R&D, Cohesity, Da Vinci Derivatives, Accenture Japan, Hilabs Inc., Quantbox Research, MediaTek, Money Forward, Rubrik, Termgrid, and Uber also made international offers.