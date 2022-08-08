Career

Five scholarships for Indians to study in Singapore

Written by Ramit Sharan Aug 08, 2022, 06:00 am 3 min read

Singapore has emerged as one of the most modern countries in the world. With an increase in the intake of international students, Singapore is becoming one of the favorite destinations for students to pursue their higher education. But going abroad to pursue higher education can be financially stressful for many. Here are some scholarships for Indian students that can help them study in Singapore.

Renewable scholarship Lee Kong Chian Graduate Scholarships at National University Of Singapore

This program is for students applying for admission to PhD programs at the National University of Singapore (NUS). The scholarship is awarded for one year and can be renewed for up to four years based on the academic performance of the candidate. A monthly stipend of S$3,300 is provided along with a tuition fee waiver, allowances for books and a laptop, and travel expenses.

Computers, Engineering, Science Science and Technology Undergraduate Scholarship From NUS

Academically strong students who display leadership skills and have good co-curricular activity records are eligible for this scholarship program at the NUS. An annual living allowance of S$6,000, tuition fee waiver, accommodation allowance, and air ticket expenses are awarded to the selected students along with other benefits. This program is for those applying for undergraduate courses in computers, engineering, or science (barring pharmacy).

MBA scholarship INSEAD-Syngenta MBA Scholarships for Developing Country Leaders

This scholarship is for students who are applying for an MBA at INSEAD Singapore. Excellent academic achievement is a must, along with leadership qualities, business aptitude, and a commitment to contribute to the development of their home country. Shortlisted MBA candidates can avail of a scholarship of €22,500 per year through this program. Two scholarships are offered per class.

Research scholarship Singapore Millennium Foundation Scholarship

The Singapore Millennium Foundation Scholarship is for PhD students pursuing research in fields of study like environmental sciences, renewable resources and water, engineering, physical and material sciences, and life sciences. Under this, S$4,000 is awarded monthly for four-year doctorate courses and S$6,000 is granted per month for two-year post-doctoral students at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), NUS, and other research institutes in the country.

Science scholarships Singapore International Graduate Award

Students wishing to pursue a PhD degree at select Singaporean universities, with an excellent graduate and postgraduate record, are eligible for this scholarship. Their field of study must be science or engineering. The scholarship program offers financial support for up to four years and covers tuition fees, a monthly stipend, and airfare allowances. Annually, 240 scholarships are awarded to meritorious candidates.