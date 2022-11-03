World

Indonesia: Senior citizen set to remarry his 86th wife

Written by Lahari Basu Nov 03, 2022, 06:41 pm 2 min read

Marriages are made in heaven, or so it was believed. But never have we in our wildest dreams thought of 88 divine interventions in one man's life! 61-year-old Kaan, from Majalengka in West Java, Indonesia is about to marry for the 88th time. Yes, you read that right! And to make things more interesting, the senior citizen is marrying his ex-86th-wife this time.

Married first at 14 Kaan is known as 'Playboy King' in his locality

Kaan, an Indonesian farmer, had recently disclosed that his first marriage was to a woman two years older than him when he was just 14 years old. He told Malay Times that his first wife asked him for a divorce due to his "poor attitude" after two years of marriage. According to Tribunnews, the man is known as "Playboy King" in his locality.

On marrying his ex-wife They had remained in love despite divorcing after a month

Talking about marrying his 86th ex-wife, Kaan said that despite the divorce, they remained in love. Their marriage lasted for only a month at that time. "But I do not want to do such work which is not good for women. I don't even want to play with their feelings. Instead of doing anything immoral, I am better off marrying them," he said.

Kaan told local media that he has a tendency to fall in love with women. No wonder! The farmer admitted to having anger issues in the past. He said that he would get angry on trivial matters which led to several divorces during the initial days of his life. Kaan did not specify the reasons for separation from his ex-wife he's set to re-marry.

Technique of spirituality 'Playboy King' sought 'spiritual' knowledge to attract women

In case you are wondering how so many women agreed to marry him over all these years, he told Malay Mail that he used the technique of "spirituality" to make several women fall for him, but he did not elaborate on the techniques further. It is not known how many children Kaan has fathered throughout his 87 marriages.