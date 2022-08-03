Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Vu's 50-inch 4K Android TV available for Rs. 30,000

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 03, 2022, 12:18 pm 2 min read

Vu 50PM smart TV comes with one year warranty from the date of purchase (Photo credit: Vu Group)

Looking to upgrade your television? Vu's 50-inch 4K Android TV is up for grabs with massive discounts on Amazon. It bears modern aesthetics, along with a powerful processor, Bluetooth pairing, and a 30W speaker setup with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual-X Surround Sound. The Vu 50PM smart TV boots Android TV OS and comes preloaded with multiple streaming channels. Here's more on the deal.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Vu 50PM 4K smart TV is retailing at Rs. 29,999 (MRP: Rs. 45,000) via Amazon, which translates to a discount of Rs. 15,001. Additionally, the e-commerce website is also offering up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions. No-cost EMI option is also available via Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

Design The smart TV supports Dolby Vision

The Vu 50PM smart TV gets a minimalist design with slim bezels and a charcoal gray frame. It is equipped with a 30W speaker setup with Dolby Audio support. The smart TV boasts a 50-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) anti-glare display with a 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and HDR10. It also features Cricket, PC, and Game modes, along with an AI Picture Booster function.

Information It houses three HDMI ports

For I/O, the Vu 50PM smart TV offers three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options on the television include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Internals The device has 16GB of internal storage

The Vu 50PM smart TV boots Android TV and packs 2GB of RAM along with 16GB of onboard storage. It features a Mali-470 MP3 graphics coprocessor and DVB-T2‎ tuner technology.‎ The TV supports AVI and MPEG media formats, MP3 and WMA audio formats, and ‎GIF and JPEG image formats. It is equipped with built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Play Store for downloading apps.