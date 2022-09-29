Technology

Exercising taken to new heights: Astronaut performs yoga in ISS

Sep 29, 2022

Samantha Cristoforetti did yoga with Cosmic Kids Yoga (Photo credit: Twitter/@AstroSamantha)

How does it feel to do yoga in microgravity? Well, we have no idea, but we do know someone who knows a thing or two about it. Her name is Samantha Cristoforetti. She is the first European woman to command the International Space Station (ISS). Now, she has caught the imagination of netizens with her yoga skills in the space station.

Context Why does this story matter?

Cristoforetti is a woman of many firsts. She was the first European female to walk in space and the first to use TikTok inside the ISS.

She has always put emphasis on reaching the younger audience through social media. Her doing yoga in space can be seen as another such outreach initiative.

This is bound to make more kids interested in yoga and space.

Space yoga The astronaut did yoga with Cosmic Kids Yoga founder

In a video that has gone viral now, Cristoforetti can be seen performing yoga inside the ISS. She was following the instructions of Jaime Amor, the founder of Cosmic Kids Yoga. This collaboration is a continuation of the astronaut's appearance in a video of Cosmic Kids in May, where she talked about her desire to do yoga in space.

Twitter Post Check out Cristoforetti nailing her yoga practice in space

What happens when you try to do yoga in #SPACE? 🚀Here's @AstroSamantha the astronaut doing #CosmicKids on the ISS! 💫



Watch the whole video here: https://t.co/gn7GomHmxT



Thank you to the amazing team @ESA for this incredible opportunity!🧑🚀 #MissionMinerva #SpaceWeek pic.twitter.com/0nOiXwZa6W — Cosmic Kids (@CosmicKidsYoga) September 27, 2022

Props How did she do yoga in space?

In the YouTube video titled "Astronaut does Cosmic Kids Yoga IN SPACE," we can see the instructor talking about the difficulty of doing yoga in space due to the lack of gravity. Cristoforetti overcomes this by hooking her legs under a bar in the beginning. She can be also seen using an elastic band to do the forward fold pose or triangle pose.

Information Cristoforetti's video has caught netizens by surprise

Both Cristoforetti and Cosmic Kids took to Twitter to share short clips about their space yoga adventure. The videos caught Twitterati by surprise. Most were astonished by how successful Cristoforetti was in pulling off some of the poses. She was showered with praise by everyone.