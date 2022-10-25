Technology

SpaceX readies Falcon Heavy for first launch in 40 months

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 25, 2022

Falcon Heavy will take two US Space Force satellites to geostationary orbit (Photo credit: SpaceX)

Falcon Heavy, the world's most powerful rocket, is ready to get back in the game after a three-year-long sabbatical. SpaceX has posted a picture of the rocket's three first stage boosters linked together, signaling an imminent launch. The rocket will take off from the Kennedy Space Center's Pad 39A. The official date of lift-off is yet to be announced.

Context Why does this story matter?

Amid all the talks about Starship, we have forgotten about Falcon Heavy. The rocket that first pushed the limit of what's possible is gearing up to make a comeback.

It hasn't had the kind of success envisaged in the beginning. The success of Falcon 9 and payload delays played a part in this.

Will the mission be a new beginning or a goodbye?

Ready The rocket's three boosters were laid out horizontally

A photo shared by SpaceX on Twitter shows the three boosters laid out horizontally for prelaunch testing. We can see all 27 Merlin engines of the boosters clearly. The three boosters are modified first stages of Falcon 9. Workers have also completed the task of converting 39A's transporter/erector (T/E) to suit the Falcon Heavy. It was a tough task considering the long delay.

Twitter Post All 27 Merlin engines are ready to roar

Mission Rocket will carry two classified satellites for US Space Force

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket hasn't been on a mission since June 25, 2019. The rocket is now ready for its fourth launch. In the upcoming mission, it will carry US Space Force's USSF-44 payload, two classified satellites to a distant geostationary orbit. The launch date is yet to be announced, but it won't be earlier than October 31.

USSF-44 The center core of the rocket will be expended

The prelaunch testing of the rocket will at least take a week. Considering the 40 months layoff, it won't be smooth sailing for the rocket. For the USSF-44, the boosters are new. So are the upper stage and payload fairing. Out of the three boosters, the center core will be expended intentionally, while the side twins will head back.