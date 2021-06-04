Aakash Ranison: Meet this climate change activist, and sustainability influencer

Climate change activist Aakash Ranison on being a changemaker

Aakash Ranison describes himself as a happy guy, and it is with this same infectious energy that he advocates for climate change. He says, "I prefer talking to people and conveying the message in person rather than putting up a poster that details climate change." The young climate change activist spoke to NewsBytes about his latest book, passion project and much more.

Lifestyle

Ranison lives by example; leads a sustainable lifestyle

Ranison believes in leading by example and his lifestyle is modelled on minimalist living. On realizing the vast impact our actions have on earth, his first decision was to reduce methane footprint, and he says that he has not traveled by flights ever since. A vegan by nature, Ranison also refuses to use or associate with brands that contribute to fossil fuels' consumption.

Beginning

Understanding nature and taking baby steps toward a better future

He founded the NGO 'The Golden Bird Foundation' in the 12th grade, and that paved the way for Ranison's learning and awareness about environment. "Working on environmental causes at the NGO brought me closer to nature. I am also an avid reader of Swami Vivekananda's teachings and it helped me move ahead in life with a purpose and without fear," he shares.

Ladakh

The trip to Ladakh that changed a lot of things

Ranison is an avid traveler and his wanderlust has taken him all over the country. However, one such trip came about as a life-changing one. It was to Ladakh. "Ladakh is a beautiful place but I was shocked seeing the plastic waste. I decided to learn about it and do something. Thus began my journey as a climate change activist," he says.

Influencer

'Don't intend to build empire, aim is to have fun'

Ranison proudly claims that he is on a contract with nature, and that he is focused on the cause. Commanding over 50K followers across his social media handles, it is obvious that brands approach him for campaigns. However, he turns down those that don't align with his values. He says, "I don't intend to build an empire. My aim is have fun and communicate."

Book

His ebook explains climate change in layman terms

Ranison's ebook was launched on Earth Day 2021, and is an exciting mix of facts and information about climate change. He says, "Our daily habits contribute to climate change in many ways. However, because this term is often explained in technical terms, most people fail to understand it. My book is what its title says - Climate Change Explained: For one and all."

India

'Live a balanced life that doesn't further deteriorate our nature'

Ranison says India is taking a few good steps in terms of climate change. However, he feels that these are negligible in comparison to a large amount of fossil fuel let out by the country. "The only way out is to learn about the consequences of our actions and to live a balanced life that doesn't further deteriorate our nature," he points out.

#Sustainably

His passion project #Sustainably educates people about living sustainable life

Though most of us want to live a sustainable life, few among us know how to go about it. Here too Ranison lends a helping hand. His passion project #Sustainably provides guidance on sustainable alternatives to everyday living. "The aim is to make people aware of global rising temperature and to help them live a sustainable life in harmony with nature," he says.

Future

Future plans include a documentary on climate change

Late last year, Ranison made headlines with a plastic deathbed installation at Rishikesh that aimed to remind the public how plastic has the power to kill humanity. Determined to reach out to more people, the 26-year-old says that a documentary on climate change is on the cards. Inspiring through his life and work, we have a lot to learn from this young man.