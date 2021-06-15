COVID-19: 'Feeding Ones in Need' supplies ration to daily-wage workers

'Feeding Ones in Need' supplies ration kits to those affected by the pandemic.

The deadly second wave of the COVID-19 and the lockdown that followed has once again brought lives to a standstill. While stocked refrigerators and shelters came as a blessing for many, the daily wage earners are still struggling to provide for their families. Determined to help these needy individuals, young marketer Suyash Jain has set up an initiative that gives ration kits to them.

Impact

The impact of the lockdown on blue-collared workers

His job ensured that he could work from the comfort of his home but when Suyash noticed his parents supporting a few blue-collared and daily wage workers, who were facing tough times, something changed inside him. Taking note of this and wanting to help those families, Suyash laid the foundation for a social initiative to distribute basic supplies to underprivileged workers.

Initiative

Feeding Ones in Need - an initiative for blue-collared workers

When Suyash began his project 'Feeding Ones In Need' in May, he used his savings and the support from his parents to reach out to the needy in his locality. However, he soon realized that thousands of families are affected, and to serve them, he would need stable funds. This realization got him to use the platform Milaap to raise funds for the initiative.

Challenges

Not backed by an NGO, the initial days were challenging

Suyash says that raising funds during the initial days was a challenge, as he was not backed by any known organization. Further, the fact that those who want to help were dealing with more expenditure as compared to their income, made things more difficult. However, with the support of his family and colleagues, Suyash was soon able to raise decent funds for the project.

Ration kits

Distributing ration kits to the needy families

Suyash, along with his father, began supplying ration kits to the blue-collared workers in their locality. The kit includes atta, rice, dal, sugar, salt, chili powder, coriander powder, turmeric, tea powder, refined oil and caters to a family of four for at least 10-12 days. On the first ration kit drive that was organized in May 2021, masks and sanitizers were distributed as well.

First wave

His initiative during first wave was aimed at the unemployed

Notably, Feeding Ones in Need is not the first social cause that Suyash has worked for. In 2020, when thousands of workers were laid off indefinitely and without compensation, Suyash and a colleague had launched COVID-19- Free Jobs Forum and helped more than 1,200 job seekers get back to work. The portal currently has over 13,000+ verified job seekers and 600+ recruiters.

Information

Global Mental Health Association has acknowledged his work

He has also been awarded under 'Humanitarian Award 2021' category by Global Mental Health Association (USA) in collaboration with Mental Health Change (UK) and The United Nations in the presence of many dignitaries via a virtual award ceremony, just last Sunday.

Future

'Blue-collar workers have made life easier, our turn to support'

Through 'Feeding Ones in Need,' Suyash is determined to help the poor in their fight against hunger. The young marketer aims to support at least 1,000 families in the second wave of COVID-19. He says, "Blue-collar workers have always made our life easier, now it's our turn to support them." You can also contribute according to your personal capacity on Milaap.