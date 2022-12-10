Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for December 10: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 10, 2022, 10:53 am 2 min read

In India, Free Fire MAX can be downloaded via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Your game-handling techniques determine your chances of winning games and climbing the leaderboards. Having access to extra supplies is extremely helpful when engaging in combat. Hence, Free Fire MAX offers a range of in-game items that players can grab both via real money as well as redeemable codes. Here's how to obtain these bonuses for free.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX has successfully built up a sizable fanbase in India's Android ecosystem thanks to its high-resolution graphics and regular updates.

The creators are aware that not all players are eager to shell out cash for in-game items.

Therefore, they frequently distribute redeemable codes allowing individuals access to diamonds, loot crates, costume bundles, pets, skins, and more for free.

A gamer can redeem each code only once

Players planning to redeem Free Fire MAX codes have to follow some basic rules. To access the codes, gamers need to use Indian servers. Individuals can redeem multiple codes in a go, but each code is redeemable only once per gamer. The 12-digit codes are time sensitive, and they should be accessed within 12 to 18 hours via the game's rewards redemption page.

Here are the codes for December 10

Below, we have mentioned the Free Fire MAX codes for Saturday, i.e., December 10. Use them to earn supplies for free. MCPW-3D28-VZD6, V427-K98R-UCHZ, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ. FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, HNC9-5435-FAGJ. MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG. FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG.

How to redeem the alphanumeric codes?

Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed by visiting https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Fill in your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. Then, add a redeemable code into the text box and click on "Confirm." Further, tap on "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you a reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section.