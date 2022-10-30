Technology

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 30, 2022, 03:32 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 13 Pro is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps

Apple introduced the iPhone 13 Pro last year in September. Aimed at video creators, the handset still ranks among the leading mobile content-creation machines. If you have been looking for a handset with robust cameras and processing speed, Amazon has now dropped the prices of every configuration of the iPhone 13 Pro. Take a look at the Apple device's new prices on Amazon.

The iPhone 13 Pro costs Rs. 1,19,900, Rs. 1,29,900, Rs. 1,49,900, and Rs. 1,69,900 for its 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models, respectively. However, buyers can avail Rs. 10,000 off on 128GB and 256GB variants and Rs. 15,000 off on 512GB and 1TB configurations. Hence, they pay Rs. 1,09,900, Rs. 1,19,900, Rs. 1,34,900, and Rs. 1,54,900 for 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models, respectively.

The iPhone 13 Pro gets a wide notch with Face ID gadgetry, a stainless steel frame, and ceramic shield protection. It comes with IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The device bears a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10 certification, nearly 460ppi pixel density, and 1200 nits of peak brightness.

The iPhone 13 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement headlined by a 12MP (f/1.5, OIS) primary sensor. Additionally, it gets a 12MP (f/1.8) 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/2.8, OIS) telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom, and a ToF 3D LiDAR scanner. For selfies and video calling, it has a 12MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.

The iPhone 13 Pro houses an A15 Bionic processor with 6GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The device is shipped with iOS 15. Under the hood, it packs a 3,095mAh battery with 23W wired, 15W MagSafe wireless, and 7.5W Qi wireless charging. For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port.