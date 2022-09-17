Technology

iPhone 14: How to fix the FaceTime and iMessage issues?

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 17, 2022, 03:41 pm 2 min read

Some iPhone 14 users may see a green conversation bubble instead of the blue-colored one (Photo credit: Apple).

Are you one of those who bought the latest iPhone 14 and found your iMessage and FaceTime riddled with bugs? Apple has a solution for you all. Before exploring the nifty features of the new iPhone series devices, the tech giant wants users to update them to iOS 16.0.1 straight away to avoid any snafus. Moreover, iOS 16.0.1 is an iPhone 14-only fix.

Can you imagine big tech companies releasing new products that are full of bugs? Stop imagining.

All you have to do is get a new iPhone 14-series handset, and if you're "lucky" enough, you'll find them riddled with bugs.

Sure, Apple has the solution for that as well. But is it too much to expect a product without bugs from a company like Apple?

Issues Some iPhone 14 users may face issues

Apple has said that some iPhone 14 series users may face certain issues. Some may not receive messages on iMessage or FaceTime calls. Other users may see a green bubble instead of a blue bubble when sending a message to another Apple device. For some, conservations might show up in two separate threads. Recipients might see messages coming from the wrong account, too

Apple has a solution for the issues some iPhone 14 users may face: update the device to iOS 16.0.1. The company recommends iPhone 14 series users immediately update to the latest iOS version after setting up their phones. Users will have to update their phones manually. This update will also fix issues related to photos appearing soft in landscape mode.

To update your iPhone 14 series device to iOS 16.0.1, first, make sure that the phone is plugged into a power outlet and is connected to a Wi-Fi network. Then, open "Settings" and select "General." Now, click on "Software Update" and tap "Download and Install."

If you still experience any issues after updating to iOS 16.0.1, go to Settings and select "Cellular/Mobile Data." If you use multiple SIMs, choose the number you want to use. Now, visit Settings > Messages, and select Send & Receive. Select the number you want to use with messages. For FaceTime, go to Settings > FaceTime > Select the number you want to use.