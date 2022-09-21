Technology

iPhone 15 Ultra's leak suggests 8K recording, and bigger battery

iPhone 15 Ultra's leak suggests 8K recording, and bigger battery

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 21, 2022, 01:24 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 15 line-up will drop the Lightning port in favor of a Type-C slot. Representative image (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple will introduce the iPhone 15 line-up in 2023. The brand may replace the 'Pro Max' model with an 'Ultra' moniker, and add some noticeable upgrades, making it next year's most feature-rich iPhone. According to the latest estimations by LeaksApplePro, the iPhone 15 Ultra could get 8K video recording, a new periscope lens, and a bigger battery. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Following the launch of the iPhone 14 line-up, the leakers have now begun tipping off details for the upcoming iPhone 15 series.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has been able to outperform the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in different benchmark tests.

Therefore, Apple might now be gearing up for the more potent iPhone 15 Ultra which will go against Samsung's upcoming flagship model.

Improvement Support for 8K video recording is expected

The iPhone 15 Ultra's camera setup is expected to be capable of recording videos in 8K resolution. The Android handsets already have the ability to accomplish this task. However, Apple's latest iPhones are still limited to shooting 4K videos. The 15 Ultra's rear camera setup might also sport a new periscope lens with optical zoom, which will improve the zooming ability.

Twitter Post Take a look at the tweet from the leaker

Here’s what I shared with my subscribers about iPhone 15 three days ago:



-All four models will come with usb-c and the Dynamic Island



-The iPhone 15 will come with the A16, while the 15 Pro will come with the A17. I’ll gather info about this chip and share it with you soon. — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) September 19, 2022

Hardware iPhone 15 Ultra may pack a bigger battery

The iPhone 15 Ultra, along with the 15 Pro, could offer the A17 Bionic SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The device will also have improved battery life. Apple could also introduce the hidden Face ID on the 15 Ultra. Each model of the iPhone 15 series is expected to feature the "Dynamic Island" setup for the sensors and camera.

Information iPhone 15 Ultra: Pricing

Apple should reveal the iPhone 15 series by September 2023. The Ultra model may cost around $1,199 (nearly Rs. 95,800), which means it will command around $100 (around Rs. 8,000) in addition to the starting price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max in the US.