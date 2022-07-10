Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Apple AirPods Pro available with Rs. 7,300 discount

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 10, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Apple AirPods Pro promises more than 18 hours of talk time (Photo credit: Apple)

If you're looking for a great deal on premium wireless earbuds, this is for you. Apple AirPods Pro, which was launched in India in 2019, is available with an attractive discount. Equipped with features such as active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and adaptive EQ, the AirPods Pro will be a good option for those of you looking to upgrade your earphones.

Details Everything to know about the deal

Apple's AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case is listed on the company's official e-store for Rs. 26,300. However, Flipkart is selling it for Rs. 18,999, meaning a discount of Rs. 7,301. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 1,750 off via Citibank cards and EMI transactions. Flipkart is also offering a surprise cashback coupon for The Big Billion Days Sale 2022.

Design The earbuds have pressure relieving vents

The Apple AirPods Pro has a short stem and an in-ear design with swappable silicone tips. The earbuds have an IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance. They have force touch sensors for controlling various functions and a vent system to help equalize pressure within the ear canal. The earbuds also have motion-detecting and speech-detecting accelerometers. They are offered in a single White color option.

Features The wearable has active noise cancellation and transparency mode

The Apple AirPods Pro is powered by an H1 chip. It offers low audio processing latency, a custom high dynamic range amplifier, and voice control. The earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) which helps remove background noise. They come with spatial audio with dynamic head tracking as well. The wireless earphones also has Adaptive EQ that tunes music based on ear shape.

Information You get 4.5 hours of battery life with ANC on

For connectivity, the Apple AirPods Pro has Bluetooth 5.0. It promises up to 4.5 hours of listening time with ANC on and a total battery life of more than 24 hours, including the additional charges provided by the charging-cum-carry case.