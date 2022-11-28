Lifestyle

Check out the top 5 health benefits of olives

Check out the top 5 health benefits of olives

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 28, 2022, 07:59 pm 2 min read

From heart functioning to bone health, here's how olive benefit you

Here's to your favorite pizza topping! A small and oval fruit, olives are not only delicious but also packed with a plethora of nutrients. They are available in either black or green color and vary in flavor. Used as the main ingredient in a host of Mediterranean dishes, they are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and potassium. Let's take a look at its health benefits.

Improves heart health

Olives are abundant with a beneficial mono-unsaturated variety of fat called oleic acid. This compound is known to reduce the risk of many heart diseases by regulating cholesterol levels and reducing blood pressure to normal ranges. Additionally, many studies have revealed that people who consume olive oil have lesser chances of developing heart disease than those who don't.

Supports bone health

Besides other vital nutrients, olives are also blessed with plant compounds that help prevent bone loss, as backed by various studies. In fact, it has been found that those who follow a Mediterranean diet have reduced chances of experiencing any bone-related health condition. Olive, olive oil, and olive polyphenols have the potential to be used as bone-protective agents, as derived from animal studies.

Prevents cancer

Research says the countries in the Mediterranean have fewer chances of cancer and other chronic diseases than the ones in the West. The reason? Well, their diet is rich in olive or olive oil, which are rich in antioxidant and oleic acid contents. Science says that these two compounds are helpful in disrupting the lifecycle of cancer cells in the colon, breast, and stomach.

Controls your appetite

Olives are a powerful source of dietary fiber, which prevents unhealthy snacking and keeps food cravings at bay. Eating only a few olives can regulate your appetite as it is loaded with healthy monounsaturated fatty acids. In addition to this, they slow down digestion and release a hormone called cholecystokinin, which stimulates messages of fullness and satisfaction in the mind.

Reduces chronic inflammation

Olives are packed with strong anti-inflammatory properties which help heal chronic inflammations in the body. In various animal testing studies and cases, hydroxytyrosol and oleanolic acid, which are two anti-inflammatory compounds, have been quite effective in reducing inflammation. By including olives in your diet, you can easily overcome symptoms of diseases such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis.