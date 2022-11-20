Lifestyle

Psoriasis: From symptoms to treatment, here's everything you should know

Psoriasis is long term and in most cases, painful

Here's a skin disease that is common and chronic but has no cure. Psoriasis causes itchy and scaly rashes on the skin. It generally happens on the scalp, limbs, or entire body. In some cases, it is painful and causes disturbances in daily life, especially with the sleep cycle. From its causes and symptoms to treatment, here's everything you should know about psoriasis.

Psoriasis goes through a cycle, spanning from a few weeks or months and then eventually subsiding for a while. There are a few triggers that lead to this health condition, the most common of which are infections, cuts, and burns. Certain medications can also lead to this long-term skin ailment. Additionally, stress is one of the main constituents of this disease.

Besides the above-mentioned triggers, psoriasis can also occur due to cold temperatures, dry weather, heavy alcohol consumption, an over-reactive immune system that causes inflammation, and rapid withdrawal of oral or injected corticosteroids.

Signs and symptoms of psoriasis and their intensity varies from person to person. Commonly, people experience a patchy rash that has a dandruff-like scaling or eruptions. Rashes vary in color, spanning from hues of purple with grayscale on brown or black skin to pink and red spots with a silver or white covering. The patches are dry, itchy, and sore, and cause burning.

Plaque psoriasis is common and involves red-white itchy patches on knees, elbows, scalp, or lower back. Nail psoriasis affects fingers and toenails, causing discoloration and pitting. While guttate psoriasis affects the arms and legs, inverse psoriasis occurs near the buttocks and breasts. Pustular psoriasis is rare and involves pus-filled blisters on arms and soles, whereas erythrodermic psoriasis covers the entire body with peeling rashes.

People affected by psoriasis are generally prescribed some special creams, lotions, and shampoos to reduce rashes and patches. Dermatologists may also give steroids, orally or injected, to treat your condition, depending upon its severity. In addition to this, they may also use other treatments, including light therapy, PUVA, and immune therapy. In most cases, they will prescribe medicines to control your situation.