Read theses books to successfully overcome addictions

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 07, 2022, 05:56 pm 3 min read

Live an addiction-free life by reading these five books

There are so many things in life that we love to engage in. However, when they become an obsession, that is when the trouble begins. Addiction is a common issue, with both the young and the old. The farther you try to run from your addiction, the more you crave it and ruin your lifestyle. Break the cycle with help of these five books.

All about addiction 'The Addictive Personality' by Craig Nakken

Irrespective of what you are addicted to, this book by Craig Nakken will tell you how addictions are formed. From their many stages to their healing and recovery process, the author gives reasoning to every aspect of addiction to help you understand your case better. Additionally, it is even good for those who know someone in their family or friends battling an addiction.

A healing plan 'I Want to Change My Life' by Steven Melemis

Penned by Steven Melemis, this book is the perfect read for those who deal with their addiction and subsequent mood swings daily. The author enlightens you with the symptoms, prevention strategies, and effective treatments that can help you cope with your addiction in a better way. The book also has a five-point, one-month healing plan to help you live an addiction-free life.

Daily challenges 'The Addiction Recovery Workbook' by Paula A. Freedman

Here's a fantastic workbook that can help you overcome all your addictions. Authored by Paula A. Freedman, this book features effective strategies, actionable techniques, practical habits, and daily challenges to help you lead an addiction-free life. From thoughts and emotions to relationships and environments, the author covers all aspects. Not just that, she also shares prevention tactics for better recovery.

Buddha's way 'Refuge Recovery: A Buddhist Path to Recovering From Addiction'

Written by Noah Levine, this fine print talks about Buddha's four noble truths and eight paths to recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. The book is entirely based upon Buddhist principles, offering an approach that's an amalgamation of scientific and psychological knowledge. It explores the causes, symptoms, conditions, and meditation practices that can help you break the cycle of these unhealthy habits.

Humor with a cause 'Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions' by Russell Brand

This book is a blend of humor, compassion, and honesty, woven beautifully in the words of popular comedian and actor Russell Brand. From caffeine, sugar, and drugs to relationships, social media, work, and fame, the author addresses all kinds of addictions. Interestingly, he doesn't focus on "why you are addicted" but "what pain is your addiction masking." Check out more such book recommendations.