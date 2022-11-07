Lifestyle

5 white outfits every woman must have in her wardrobe

Written by Sneha Das Nov 07, 2022, 04:44 pm 2 min read

White color is versatile and looks flattering on everyone

One of the perfect color choices around the year, white not only looks stylish and sophisticated but also keeps your body cool during the summer season. Be it a crisp shirt or a vintage dress, white is a versatile color and looks flattering on every skin tone. White looks soothing and is perfect for daytime brunches. Here are five must-have white outfits for women.

Wardrobe staple White maxi dress

A white maxi dress is one of the staple pieces of clothing in your wardrobe as they are lightweight, comfortable on the skin, gives a casual and cool look, and can be worn for brunches. Style your white maxi dress with gold sandals and a cheetah-printed handbag. You can also throw on a denim jacket to add some color.

Classic style A classic white shirt

Your wardrobe is incomplete without a classic white colored shirt that caters to every mood, be it a relaxed look or a chic and classy look. You can not only wear it for formal gatherings but also for casual day-outs. Pair it up with straight-fit trousers for a formal look, a leather skirt for a stylish look, and jeans for a relaxed look.

Trendy White jeans

If you think white jeans are old-fashioned, then you are probably wrong. They are back and very much in trend, and you can style them all year round. You can add a pop of color to your white jeans by throwing on a navy, burgundy, or olive top. Finish off with a pair of classic black boots, oversized shades, and a matching purse.

Wedding season A dazzling white saree

A wardrobe staple this wedding season, a white saree with hand-embroidered patterns and gorgeous sequins will make you stand out in the crowd. You can wear a white saree with emerald or turquoise blue studded jewelry to add a pop of color to your overall look. Go for a lace embroidered white blouse and complete your look with bold red lips and minimal makeup.

Summer fashion White skirt

A summer fashion staple, white skirts are versatile and can be worn with so many different colored tops since it's a neutral color. You can go for white tennis skirts, mini skirts, or A-line skirts and pair them with crop tops, plain tees, tank tops, or button-down shirts. If you want a more dressy look, pair a high-waisted white skirt with an off-shoulder top.