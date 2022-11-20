Lifestyle

5 ways to make parenting fun

Written by Sneha Das Nov 20, 2022, 05:29 pm 3 min read

These tips will help you become a fun and cool parent

Being a parent is not easy and includes several challenges and struggles. It can get overwhelming sometimes and can cause miscommunication between you and your child. Being serious and stern with your kids is good sometimes, but not always. Instead of always lecturing and nagging them, make parenting more fun and enjoyable with your children. Here are five ways to be a fun parent.

Play Focus on play and make each chore enjoyable

Children spend most of their time in school learning new things, so don't always be strict with their studies at home, emphasize play as well. This will make them better problem solvers and nudge them to be more creative. Make regular chores interesting. Sing aloud the periodic tables or equations together with your child or play "who makes the bed first" with them.

Special days Celebrate some special days once in a while

Plan some special days in a year when the entire family can get together and have fun. You can dedicate special names to such days as "Yes Day," when you agree to your child's wants and also be a good listener to them. You can have a "Cereal Day" during which all the family members will have cereals, chit-chat, and enjoy.

Wishes Give your kids freedom sometimes

While it is important to check on your child and be mindful of their routine, it is also important to give in to their wishes once in a while. Do not always restrict them on what they want to do, and sometimes listen to their demand to make them happy. If your child wants to have a sleepover at a friend's place, allow them.

Fun times Have fun together

No matter how busy you are with work, take out some time for your little ones and join them in their leisure activities for some quality time together. You can take them to the beach and make sand castles together or get your hands dirty in the park playing with and studying mud. This will also strengthen the child-parent bond between you.

Support and motivation Motivate them and support their choices

Instead of embarrassing your child in front of others, highlight their qualities and motivate them to find their passion. Don't force them to do what you want and give them the freedom to choose their course. Your child can be an amazing dancer, so help them hone their talent and support and inspire them to do better. Attend their functions as a personal cheerleader.