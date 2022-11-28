Lifestyle

5 excellent benefits of coconut milk for skin and hair

5 excellent benefits of coconut milk for skin and hair

Written by Sneha Das Nov 28, 2022, 06:42 pm 3 min read

Coconut milk is packed with moisturizing and nourishing properties

Extracted from the grated pulp of mature coconuts, coconut milk has a milky white creamy texture and natural sweetness. Packed with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and anti-microbial properties, this lactose-free beverage is not only good for your health but also for your skin and hair. Its high-fat content makes it extremely moisturizing for your skin and hair, here are some more benefits.

Restores damaged and dry hair

Packed with excellent moisturizing properties, coconut milk can help soothe dry, itchy, and irritated scalp and restore shine to your hair. The nutrients in it also promote hair growth, boosts your hair follicles, and treat damaged and brittle hair. You can gently massage your hair with coconut milk and then wrap it in a hot towel to add nourishment to your mane.

Detangles and conditions your hair

Coconut milk can be used as a great hair conditioner to moisturize and smoothen your mane and make it soft, smooth, and silky. It also helps to detangle your hair easily without any hair breakage. Shampoo your hair and then apply coconut milk to your hair strands as a leave-in conditioner. This will add volume to your hair and make it less greasy.

Moisturizes your skin

Have you ever heard of milk baths? These moisturizing baths were quite popular during ancient times. Packed with soothing properties and natural fatty acids, coconut milk will nourish your skin, heal dryness and irritation and promote a glowing and healthy skin. Add coconut milk, rose water, and rose petals to warm water and mix well. Bathe with this mixture to get naturally soft skin.

Prevents premature aging

If you want to maintain young and firm skin, incorporate coconut milk into your skincare routine. Loaded with vitamin C, it helps maintain skin flexibility and elasticity. The high amounts of copper in it also prevent wrinkles, age spots, and sagging skin. Grind overnight-soaked almonds into a smooth paste. Add coconut milk, mix well and apply to your skin. Wash off after 15 minutes.

Treats sunburns and other skin ailments

High in anti-inflammatory properties, coconut milk helps soothe sunburns. It reduces pain, redness, swelling, and inflammation in the affected areas by cooling the skin. It also heals dry skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis and moisturizes the skin. Apply a thin layer of coconut milk in the affected areas at night during bedtime and wash it off in the morning for positive results.

Exfoliates your skin and prevents acne

One of the best natural exfoliators, the proteins, healthy fats, and vitamin E in coconut oil helps eliminate dead skin cells and makes your skin soft, smooth, and radiant. The antibacterial properties in it act as a gentle cleanser. Perfect for people with oily and acne-prone skin, the fats in coconut milk don't clog your pores and help prevent acne.