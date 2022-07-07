Lifestyle

Channelize your inner Marie Kondo, discard what you don't need

Written by Lahari Basu Jul 07, 2022, 01:14 pm 2 min read

Stop hoarding and donate or discard extra items to make space and clean your home.

Nostalgia makes us hold on to things from years ago, no matter how useless they are at present. Do you still have some of those old DVDs lying around your desk? That's what we are talking about. It's time to declutter, focus on your home decor, and keep only what's needed. Here are five things you must get rid of, immediately.

Item 1 Old makeup and skincare products

You might hang on to some ancient makeup because they were expensive, but using them now can lead to a nasty skin infection. Expired skincare products should be discarded without any question. Unopened products when stored under the best conditions have a shelf life of approximately two years but may vary. Once a product is opened, it should be used within one year.

Expired medicine Old glasses and medicines

It's a big mistake to store expired medicines, especially oral medicines. Always check from time to time to keep your medicine box up to date and discard the ones that have expired. For those of us who wear glasses, there's only a slight chance for your power to get back to what it used to be five years ago. Don't keep those glasses anymore.

Plastic Old costume jewelry

It's time to go through your hoarded jewelry box and pick out the ones you don't use anymore. We aren't asking you to dump the ones that are still good, but the cheaper pieces which are usually made of plastic. Whatever the reason for you to hold on to those if you don't wear them, either donate or discard them.

Not eco-friendly Plastic bags

All those plastic bags you have collected thinking, "I might need them," need to go. You've had them for months, and years and you haven't needed them yet, and chances are you won't anytime soon. So stop hoarding on these non-eco-friendly menaces. Gather all the plastic bags lying around your house, and dump them off at a recycling station, or at dry waste disposals.

Notebooks Old paperwork

No, we aren't telling you to throw away your important paperwork, like tax information, or important receipts, but used notebooks from years ago, old newspapers, and the likes. A lot of people hold on to school and college projects feeling nostalgic, but think again are you really ever going to use them? Destroy papers that might have your personal information, before discarding them.