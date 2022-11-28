Lifestyle

Influencer shows how to compose Tony Kakkar's song in minutes

Sanatan, an Instagram influencer recently took a dig at popular singer Tony Kakkar by sharing a step-by-step guide on how to compose his songs in just two minutes. He shared a video on social media and composed a song in Kakkar's music style in a short video. The video went viral and garnered a lot of attention including that of Kakkar himself.

The influencer shared step-by-step information with his viewers. In step one, he said one should add a random guitar chord. In step two, he asked viewers to add a lead on the same pattern. He adds a piano tune in step three followed by Kakkar's favorite beat. While sharing the video, he also wrote, "Thik ha na aise hi karta ha wo."

Soon, the video went viral on social media and grabbed the attention of Kakkar as well. He responded to the video and wrote, "Zor zor se bolke sabko schemein bata rahe ho btw loved it," (You are telling everyone the schemes out loud, btw loved it.). The video received over eight million views on Instagram including one million likes and several comments.

Kakkar made his debut in Bollywood as a music director in 2012 with the film Mr. Bhatti on Chutti. The brother of popular singers Neha and Sonu Kakkar, he is well-known for composing songs like Goa Beach, Coca Cola, Dhime Dhime, among several others.

One social media user wrote, "You made an anthem for 'papa ki pari' bro. Now this will be used in every 'papa ki pari' video." "Actually like this song, Drop it on all platforms," another wrote. "Lyrics is better than that of Tony Kakkar," wrote another user. For the unversed, papa ki pari means "dad's angel," and has a similar connotation to "momma's boy."

Recently, Kakkar revealed his struggles and the hatred that he receives on social media. During an "Ask Me Anything" session on Twitter, Kakkar opened up about trolls and how he deals with them. "Kuch toh log kahenge... I know what my music has given me. My home, my cars, my daily Starbucks... Everything !! Bina khilono(toys) ke bachpan beeta hai..," he said.