Happy birthday Jasmin Bhasin! Looking at her best music videos

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 28, 2022, 10:50 am 2 min read

Jasmin Bhasin turned 32 on Tuesday. Happy birthday!

Jasmin Bhasin is an extremely popular name on Indian television. From her impacting acting in the daily soap Dil Se Dil Tak to her profound presence on Bigg Boss 14, she reigns over millions of hearts. Moreover, she hasn't just restricted herself to acting roles but has also appeared in several hit music videos. On her 32nd birthday, let's look at some of them.

#1 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega'

The VYRL Originals' song paired Bhasin opposite beau Aly Goni. Sung and written by singer-composer Vishal Mishra, the song focused on "the anguish of a toxic relationship." The video, over four minutes long, featured Goni as a controlling husband and has a staggering 11cr views on YouTube. It was particularly praised for its usage of percussion instruments and the lead pair's intense acting.

#2 'Iss Baarish Mein'

Iss Baarish Mein was released on YouTube on June 14 this year, pairing Bhasin with television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh. Crooned by Bollywood singers Neeti Mohan and Yasser Desai, the Saregama Music offering centered around a former couple's nostalgia-filled ride down the memory lane. Dubbed the "monsoon melody of the year," it was a tale of love, longing, and a fairytale, romantic reunion.

#3 'Kya Kar Diya'

Another song to come out of the label VYRL Originals, this track marked Mishra's association with Bhasin yet again. In this March 2022 release, she was seen opposite Umar Riaz, interestingly also a Bigg Boss ex-contestant, though they participated in different seasons. Written by Mishra in collaboration with Kushal Kishore, the song made eclectic use of Indo-Arabic music and highlighted the "repercussions of love."

#4 'Pyaar...Ek Tarfaa'

Sony Music India's Pyaar...Ek Tarfaa was sung by top Bollywood singers Shreya Ghoshal and Amaal Malik, with lyrics by poet Manoj Muntashir. As the title implied, this "ballad of unforgettable love" underscored a man's anguish in unrequited love. Fans praised Bhasin for "blending into the role" and termed the song to be "a flood of emotions." Watch it particularly for Bhasin's chemistry with Malik.

#5 'Tera Suit'

With a whopping 22cr YouTube views, Tera Suit is the most successful song out of these five. Released in March 2021, the foot-tapping number marked a deviation from other songs centered around love and heartbreak. Written, sung, and composed by Tony Kakkar, it sent #Jasly fans into a frenzy, who were overjoyed to see their favorite couple together in their first-ever music video.