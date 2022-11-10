Lifestyle

Reasons why you should include red grapes in your diet

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 10, 2022, 06:15 pm 2 min read

Check out five health benefits of red grapes

Let's be 'grapeful'. Besides being utterly delicious and juicy, red grapes feature an impressive nutrient profile that makes them incredibly wholesome. Not just that, this variety of grapes has a slight edge over its black and green counterparts when it comes to nutrition. Let's explore the top five health benefits of red grapes that will make you include them in your daily diet.

Rich in vitamins Improves skin health

Red grapes and their seeds contain a high amount of vitamins A and C, helping your skin steer clear of pollution and damage caused by UV rays. In addition to this, they also contain resveratrol which is helpful in controlling the aging process. The same compound helps in maintaining the overall health of your skin, leaving it strong, nourished, and radiant.

Good for eyes Enhances eyesight

When you consume a good amount of red grapes in your diet, you are automatically bringing down the inflammatory protein levels in your eyes. In return, it increases the number of protective proteins in your retina, leading to better vision. In addition to this, red grapes have a high amount of antioxidants as well, which helps to counter oxidative stress.

So hearty Promotes heart health

Among multiple other nutrients, red grapes are also a great source of flavonoids and resveratol. These two compounds play a major role in keeping your heart safe, functional, and healthy. How, you ask? Well, they help in lowering the risk of high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and blood clots, which are three of the most common and major factors of heart-related ailments.

So brainy Improves brain health

Resveratrol again has a huge role to play in ensuring optimum brain health. As per research, this compound increases the blood flow to your brain by 200%. In addition to this, it also helps in balancing, speeding up, and improving mental responses and ability. What's more? Well, red grapes are also quite useful in fighting against neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's.

Stay strong Boosts immunity

Eating red grapes is a natural way of boosting your immunity. Loaded with proteins, dietary fiber, vitamin A, C, E, and K, potassium, calcium, copper, and iron, this red goodness can help you tactfully fight off foreign pathogens and infections. Additionally, this fruit is also packed with magnesium, manganese, zinc, and folates, which further support a strong immune system.