Read these 5 books to overcome anxiety and panic attacks

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 10, 2022, 06:05 pm 3 min read

Life is different when panic "attacks" and anxiety hits! In this age of cut-throat competition, work-life imbalance, and constant hustle, anxiety and panic attacks have become two common mental health disorders. And believe us, the constant blabber of "calm down" and "stop worrying" from people just doesn't seem to help. Thankfully, these books can help you the right way to overcome anxiety and panic attacks.

Personal stories 'At Last a Life' by Paul David

This book, penned by Paul David, reveals his journey through anxiety, panic attacks, and depersonalization. Sharing experiences from a sufferer's point of view, this book assures readers dealing with anxiety that they are not alone. The author has explained every symptom and emotion in detail and has also given away a few tips that can help you break free from anxiety or panic attacks.

Step-by-step guide 'Dare' by Barry McDonagh

In this book, author Barry McDonagh shares that there's a new way to chuck anxiety from your life than just "managing" it. It is based on hard science and over a decade of experience in handling anxiety patients. As you read through this step-by-step guide, you will be acquainted with ways to stop panic attacks or anxiety and put an end to triggering thoughts.

Techniques and skills 'From Panic to Power' by Lucinda Bassett

This book is nothing less than an inspiration for those down with anxiety disorders. Written by Lucinda Bassett, this fine print offers effective and proven techniques and skills to overcome the two disorders. Her methods are practical, doable, and reliable enough to help you transform your negative mindset into a positive one. The book helps you get rid of destructive habits of worrying as well.

Bestseller 'The Anxiety and Phobia Workbook' by Edmond J. Bourne

A favorite of over a million readers, this amazing workbook by Edmond J. Bourne can help you overcome generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety, panic attacks, and specific phobias. It can be used as a supplement to therapy as it includes some really effective techniques. The book also helps you challenge negative self-talk, make a healthy lifestyle, leave mistaken beliefs, and win over panic attacks.

Guided strategies 'Mind Over Mood' by Dennis Greenberger and Christine Padesky

This is another fantastic workbook that can put you at ease. Written by two brilliant clinicians, this book is based on cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). From step-by-step worksheets and guided strategies, this book has them all to help you tame anxiety, panic attacks, depression, low self-esteem, substance abuse, eating disorders, mood swings, and anger. Check out more such book recommendations.