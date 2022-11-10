Lifestyle

Recipe time: 5 quick and delectable custards you should make

Nov 10, 2022

Indulge in some delicious custards with these recipes

When it comes to comfort desserts, custard makes it to the list for its lip-smacking taste. Although you may find its ready-to-make packs in the market, nothing competes with the joy of putting in some effort to relish this dessert's authentic flavor. So on that note, here are five toothsome custard recipes that you should definitely try making. Check them out!

Golden brown Caramel custard

Caramelize sugar in some water. Boil for 10 minutes until golden brown. Let it cool. Separately, mix some custard powder with a little amount of cold milk. Set it aside. Now grab a separate pan to boil some milk and sugar. Once done, add the custard mixture to it and cook until thick. Later, put it over caramelized sugar and refrigerate.

Fruity Fruit custard

Whisk together some egg yolks and sugar. Grab a pan and add some cream, milk, vanilla essence, and green cardamom. Mix them well. To this, add the egg mixture and stir over a low flame. Separately, mix flour with some milk, and add it to the pan. Strain to eliminate the cardamom skin and then pour over some freshly chopped fruits. Refrigerate and serve.

Easy Simple vanilla custard

In a saucepan, put some milk, vanilla extract, and butter. Cook over medium flame and keep stirring. Do not boil. Separately, whisk some eggs, sugar, and cornstarch until the sugar dissolves. Now put this mixture into the saucepan and cook on low heat for five to 10 minutes. Keep whisking until the bottom thickens. Serve warm or refrigerate to chill.

Delicious Coconut and litchi custard

In some coconut milk, add sugar, nutmeg, and eggs. Heat over low to medium flame and ensure that it doesn't boil. Strain and then add litchis into it. Set aside. Now grab a pan, caramelize some sugar, and pour onto the base of a bowl. Top it with the litchi milk mixture, bake for 30 minutes at 160 degrees Celsius, refrigerate, and serve.

Parsi dessert Lagan Nu custard

To make this Parsi dish, cook some milk and sugar together until the former reduces to half. Add some nutmeg and cardamom powder, your favorite nuts, and vanilla essence. Mix and let it cool. Then mix some cream and beat in some eggs as well. Transfer to a bowl, sprinkle some nuts, add some butter, and bake for 30 minutes. Refrigerate and serve chilled.