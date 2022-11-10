Lifestyle

Check out the top 5 health benefits of tapioca

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 10, 2022, 05:14 pm 2 min read

From heart to brain, here are five health benefits of tapioca

A form of starch that is extracted from the cassava root, tapioca contains a mixed bag of nutrients including essentials like calcium and iron. Lately, it has emerged as one of the most popular, gluten-free alternatives to wheat and other grains. It is a dry product and is available as flour, flakes, and pearls. Let's explore the top five health benefits of tapioca.

So hearty May promote heart health

Tapioca is known to promote heart health, among many other health benefits. This pure form of starch contains absolutely no saturated fats, a compound which may increase the risk of developing heart-related ailments. As per research, cutting down on saturated fat from your diet may be linked to a significant reduction in cardiovascular risks. This makes it a suitable food for heart patients.

Easy digestion May improve digestive health

As mentioned before, tapioca is gaining more popularity for its gluten-free nature, which makes it good for digestive health. It is an ideal substitute for those with gluten intolerance or allergy. In addition to this, tapioca is very easy to digest, which further makes it a suitable choice for people diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), bloating, or other digestive ailments.

Weight management May help in healthy weight gain

If you're struggling to gain weight, you may want to include tapioca in your daily diet. Tapioca is quite rich in carbohydrates, which adds bulk and more calories to your diet without any unhealthy cholesterol. These carbs come from both sucrose and complex sugar amylose. A cup of tapioca is equal to 45% daily carb requirement, making it an ideal food for underweight people.

Stay strong May improve bone mineral density

Tapioca is known to be abundant with iron, calcium, and vitamin K, all of which promote bone health. As bone density decreases with age and may lead to more serious problems like osteoporosis and osteoarthritis, consuming tapioca can provide bones with the desired nutrition. In addition to this, the calcium in tapioca keeps the bones strong, making it the perfect source of bone nutrition.

Good for brain May prevent Alzheimer's

The vitamin K in tapioca does not only ensure good bone health but also improves your brain functioning. Additionally, it may also reduce the chances of developing Alzheimer's as it stimulates neuronal activity in the brain. Not just that, it may also eliminate the free radicals that cause damage to the brain tissues.