Lifestyle

5 health benefits of sapota or chikoo

Written by Sneha Das Nov 27, 2022, 11:39 pm 2 min read

Chikoo is loaded with nutritional benefits and offers instant energy

Popularly known as chikoo in India, sapota is a delicious tropical fruit that has its origins in the rain forests of Central America, especially Belize and Mexico. This calorie-rich fruit is loaded with nutritional benefits and is a quick source of energy. It also boosts your immunity, promotes gut health, and strengthens your bones. Check out five health benefits of sapota.

Boosts your energy levels

Packed with calories and glucose, chikoo helps boost your energy levels. The high content of fructose and sucrose in it replenishes your body and offers a quick boost of energy. You can consume it before a workout to increase your exercise performance. The natural sugars in it are easily digested and absorbed by the body, which gives you instant energy.

Great for your skin

Packed with minerals, antioxidants, dietary fibers, and vitamins A, C, E, and K, chikoo rejuvenates skin cells, hydrates your skin, and makes your skin radiant. The antioxidants in it have anti-aging properties and eliminate free radicals in the body, thereby preventing wrinkles and fine lines. Chikoo seeds contain kernel oil that reduces skin inflammation and prevents warts and fungal growth on the skin.

Helps reduce blood pressure

Loaded with potassium and magnesium, chikoo helps lower sodium levels, promotes blood circulation, and manages your blood pressure levels. This helps in preventing the risk of heart-related problems like stroke and heart attack. Potassium helps in eliminating sodium from the body through urine which aids in reducing high blood pressure. Sapota is also rich in iron which prevents the risk of developing anemia.

Good for your hair

Including sapota in your daily diet helps remove toxins from the body, which promotes hair growth. Packed with iron, potassium, sodium, copper, magnesium, and phosphorus, it promotes collagen production that strengthens your hair. Sapota seed oil moisturizes and softens your hair and prevents itchy hair conditions like seborrheic dermatitis. You can mix castor oil and ground sapota seeds and apply them to your scalp.

Has anti-cancer properties

Packed with antioxidants, chikoo has anti-cancer properties and protects against different types of cancer. The vitamins A and B in it help maintain several mucus linings in the body, which prevents the risk of oral and lung cancers. The high amounts of dietary fiber in it help regulate healthy bowel movements, which prevents the risk of developing colon cancer.