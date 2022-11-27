Lifestyle

5 homemade eye creams you must try this winter

These homemade creams are safe to use on all skin types

Lack of sleep, poor diet, and an unhealthy lifestyle can cause dark circles, baggy eyelids, and fine lines and make your skin look dull and tired. Concealers and various cosmetic products can help you but they can also clog your pores and damage your skin in the long run. Instead, you can use homemade eye creams which are comparatively safe. Check out some below.

Cucumber and mint eye cream

This cucumber and mint concoction is refreshing and cooling and will help reduce your under-eye bags and dark circles. The antioxidants in this mixture will also soothe your under-eye area. Blend some cucumber pieces and mint leaves. Add some almond oil and aloe vera gel and mix well to form a paste. Apply it under your eyes. Wait for 15 minutes and wash off.

Avocado and almond eye cream

Packed with vitamin E and healthy fats, avocado helps reduce fine lines and make your skin moisturized and nourished. It will also reduce under-eye wrinkles and make the delicate area soft and smooth. Almond oil reduces under-eye puffiness and renews skin cells. Blend avocado slices and almond oil. Gently massage this mixture around your eyes, wait for five minutes and wash it off.

Coconut oil and primrose oil eye cream

Great for your skin, primrose oil helps treat acne and manage the condition of eczema. The addition of coconut oil and vitamin E oil in it hydrates your delicate eye area and makes it soft. Warm some coconut oil. Add vitamin E capsules to it along with primrose oil and stir well. Pour into a jar, refrigerate it and apply under your eyes.

Chamomile and shea butter eye cream

This shea butter and chamomile eye cream will naturally boost collagen production, reduce wrinkles and fine lines around your eyes and make your under-eye area firm. It will also smoothen and replenish your under-eye area. Warm some shea butter. Add pure chamomile essential oil to it and mix well. Let it cool, and apply it under your eyes before going to sleep.

Coffee eye cream

Loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, this coffee eye cream will reduce puffy eyes and dark circles and smoothen your under-eye area. Blend coffee powder with olive oil and heat the mixture for 15-20 minutes. Strain the oil. Mix the melted shea butter-cocoa mix with jojoba oil, prepared coffee oil, vitamin E oil, chamomile, and lavender essential oil. Use this under-eye cream twice daily.