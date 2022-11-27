Lifestyle

5 natural and homemade hair cleansers

5 natural and homemade hair cleansers

Written by Sneha Das Nov 27, 2022, 06:46 pm 2 min read

These natural hair cleansers are perfect for all hair types

Winter can make your hair dry, dull, and frizzy and cause dandruff and hair fall problems. Regular shampoos can actually rip the moisture from your hair and add to the roughness and dryness, as most of them contain silicone and sulfates. However, homemade natural hair cleansers are safe and treat several hair problems without any side effects. Try making these hair cleansers at home.

Herbal hair cleanser

Made with shikakai, reetha, and amla, this herbal hair cleanser will promote hair growth, reduce dandruff, and prevent hair fall while adding some shine and luster to your mane. Mix shikakai powder, reetha powder, and amla powder in warm water to form a semi-solid paste. Massage your hair and scalp with this mix for three-four minutes. Wash off with water after five minutes.

Banana smoothie hair cleanser

Packed with the goodness of milk, honey, and banana, this powerful cleanser will make your hair thick, strong, and shiny, promote hair growth and add moisture to your hair follicles. Blend milk, banana, and honey in a blender until smooth and thick in consistency. Massage it on your hair and wash it off after a few minutes with normal-temperature water.

Hibiscus hair cleanser

Known for their deep cleansing properties, hibiscus petals will not only make your hair and scalp squeaky clean but will also treat hair fall and dandruff and keep your mane soft and super-moisturized. Grind hibiscus petals with little water to form a slimy and slippery mixture. Wash your hair with this mixture to get healthy, soft, and lustrous hair.

Cucumber hair cleanser

This refreshing hair cleanser will cool your scalp, strengthen hair follicles, promote hair growth, and reduce hair fall problems. Lemon will clear the build-up from your scalp and stimulate hair growth. Blend together lemon juice and cucumber cubes with a little water. Gently wash your hair with this mixture. Next, wash your hair with normal water, followed by a vinegar rinse.

Besan and yogurt hair cleanser

Chickpea flour or besan is packed with high amounts of protein that will make your hair strong. It also prevents oiliness or dryness by balancing the oil on your scalp. Yogurt prevents scalp infections and promotes healthy hair growth. Mix some curd and besan and apply it on your hair and scalp. Massage well and wash off with normal water after five minutes.